WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time since Kim Kardashian split

Entertainment
By Merry
Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time since Kim Kardashian split 27
1663728213 922 Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time
Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time since Kim Kardashian split 28
1663728215 773 Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time
Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time since Kim Kardashian split 29
1663728216 345 Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time
Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time since Kim Kardashian split 30
1663728217 554 Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time
Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time since Kim Kardashian split 31
1663728219 899 Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time
Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time since Kim Kardashian split 32
1663728220 24 Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time
Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time since Kim Kardashian split 33
1663728222 896 Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time
Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time since Kim Kardashian split 34
1663728223 790 Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time
Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time since Kim Kardashian split 35

Pete Davidson makes his first red carpet appearance since splitting from Kim Kardashian as he attends the Meet Cute premiere

By Christine Rendon for Dailymail.com

Published: 03:40, September 21, 2022 | Updated: 03:40, September 21, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Pete Davidson made his first red carpet appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian last month.

The comic, 28, attended the New York premiere of his new romantic comedy, Meet Cute, with his co-star Kaley Cuoco.

In true Pete fashion, the star was decked out in a sweat as he whipped up a storm at the A-list event.

Strike a pose: Pete Davidson made his first red carpet appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian when he attended the premiere of Meet Cute in New York on Tuesday
Strike a pose: Pete Davidson made his first red carpet appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian when he attended the premiere of Meet Cute in New York on Tuesday

Strike a pose: Pete Davidson made his first red carpet appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian when he attended the premiere of Meet Cute in New York on Tuesday

He shaded his eyes in funky shades and rocked an equally eccentric pair of shiny leather shoes.

Pete seemed in good spirits as he posed solo on the red carpet with his hoodie thrown over his pale blond hair.

A smile crossed his slightly bearded complexion.

Unlike Pete, his co-star Kaley was a vision of glamor in a shimmering mini dress, black heels, and blonde hair swept into a low ponytail.

Say Cheese! A smile passed over his slightly bearded complexion
Say Cheese! A smile passed over his slightly bearded complexion

Say Cheese! A smile passed over his slightly bearded complexion

On the A-list! Davidson was joined on the red carpet by his co-star Kaley Cuoco
On the A-list! Davidson was joined on the red carpet by his co-star Kaley Cuoco

On the A-list! Davidson was joined on the red carpet by his co-star Kaley Cuoco

Don't sweat it! Davidson wore a white hoodie and green sweatpants
Don't sweat it! Davidson wore a white hoodie and green sweatpants
Man of style: he shielded his eyes in funky shades and rocked an equally eccentric pair of shiny leather shoes
Man of style: he shielded his eyes in funky shades and rocked an equally eccentric pair of shiny leather shoes

Don’t sweat it! Davidson wore a white hoodie and green sweatpants

She accentuated her features with a swipe of lip gloss and a hint of smoky eyeshadow.

Kaley and Pete will star together in the upcoming Peacock movie Meet Cute, billed on IMDb as, “What Would You Do If You Could Travel To Your Loved Ones’ Past, Heal Their Traumas, Solve Their Problems And Make Them… turn into the perfect partner?’

The film will hit the streaming platform on September 21.

Pete’s appearance comes after he broke up with Kim because of their… demanding schedules that take a toll on their relationship.

Happy campers! The duo seemed excited to support their new movie
Happy campers! The duo seemed excited to support their new movie

Happy campers! The duo seemed excited to support their new movie

All scammed! Kaley shone in a glittering mini dress and black heels
All scammed! Kaley shone in a glittering mini dress and black heels

All scammed! Kaley shone in a glittering mini dress and black heels

Pete was first linked with the reality TV personality last October, weeks after Kim made her hosting debut on SNL, where the now ex-couple shared an on-screen kiss.

But after being together for less than a year, an insider told DailyMail.com on Aug. 5 that the pair have decided to just stay friends — citing demanding schedules and the long haul as Pete works on a project in Australia while Kim is located in the US.

Pete has spent months filming his upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.

But their luxurious stay in a lavish five-star ‘eco-lodge’ in the jungle was apparently not enough to save the couple’s relationship.

1663728222 896 Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time
1663728222 896 Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time

Coming Soon: Kaley and Pete will star together in the upcoming Peacock movie Meet Cute, billed on IMDb as, “What Would You Do If You Could Travel To Your Loved Ones’ Past, Heal Their Traumas, Solve Their Problems, could turn into the perfect partner?’

It's over: Davidson and Kim split in August after nine months together; pictured May 2022
It's over: Davidson and Kim split in August after nine months together; pictured May 2022

It’s over: Davidson and Kim split in August after nine months together; pictured May 2022

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Narelda Jacobs: ‘Cancel culture…

Merry

Richard Wilkins’ son Christian…

Merry

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya…

Merry
1 of 4,785

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More