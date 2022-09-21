Pete Davidson hits the red carpet for the first time since Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson made his first red carpet appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian last month.

The comic, 28, attended the New York premiere of his new romantic comedy, Meet Cute, with his co-star Kaley Cuoco.

In true Pete fashion, the star was decked out in a sweat as he whipped up a storm at the A-list event.

Strike a pose: Pete Davidson made his first red carpet appearance since his split from Kim Kardashian when he attended the premiere of Meet Cute in New York on Tuesday

He shaded his eyes in funky shades and rocked an equally eccentric pair of shiny leather shoes.

Pete seemed in good spirits as he posed solo on the red carpet with his hoodie thrown over his pale blond hair.

A smile crossed his slightly bearded complexion.

Unlike Pete, his co-star Kaley was a vision of glamor in a shimmering mini dress, black heels, and blonde hair swept into a low ponytail.

Say Cheese! A smile passed over his slightly bearded complexion

On the A-list! Davidson was joined on the red carpet by his co-star Kaley Cuoco

Don’t sweat it! Davidson wore a white hoodie and green sweatpants

She accentuated her features with a swipe of lip gloss and a hint of smoky eyeshadow.

Kaley and Pete will star together in the upcoming Peacock movie Meet Cute, billed on IMDb as, “What Would You Do If You Could Travel To Your Loved Ones’ Past, Heal Their Traumas, Solve Their Problems And Make Them… turn into the perfect partner?’

The film will hit the streaming platform on September 21.

Pete’s appearance comes after he broke up with Kim because of their… demanding schedules that take a toll on their relationship.

Happy campers! The duo seemed excited to support their new movie

All scammed! Kaley shone in a glittering mini dress and black heels

Pete was first linked with the reality TV personality last October, weeks after Kim made her hosting debut on SNL, where the now ex-couple shared an on-screen kiss.

But after being together for less than a year, an insider told DailyMail.com on Aug. 5 that the pair have decided to just stay friends — citing demanding schedules and the long haul as Pete works on a project in Australia while Kim is located in the US.

Pete has spent months filming his upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.

But their luxurious stay in a lavish five-star ‘eco-lodge’ in the jungle was apparently not enough to save the couple’s relationship.

Coming Soon: Kaley and Pete will star together in the upcoming Peacock movie Meet Cute, billed on IMDb as, “What Would You Do If You Could Travel To Your Loved Ones’ Past, Heal Their Traumas, Solve Their Problems, could turn into the perfect partner?’