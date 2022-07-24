Pete Davidson dresses for comfort as he meets fans during shopping trip in Sydney

Pete Davidson proved he was a man of the people on Sunday when he happily posed for a photo with fans during a shopping trip in Sydney.

Despite keeping himself inconspicuous in a cap, the 28-year-old comedian was recognized by several locals while shopping.

Pete dressed casually for the outing in a navy Zoo York sweater and Twister-themed trousers.

He completed his look with a pair of beige boots and was holding several shopping bags.

The American actor stopped and smiled as several fans ran up to him and asked for a photo.

Pete recently traveled to Australia to watch his new movie Wizards! – also starring Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris – by Australian writer-director David Michôd.

According to Deadline, the film follows “two hapless beach bar owners (Davidson and Rogowski) who get into trouble when they stumble upon stolen loot that they should have just left alone.”

Earlier this month, Pete’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian flew to Australia to enjoy a getaway with him while he took a break from filming his new movie.

She stayed at the Sheraton Mirage in Port Douglas, nearly an hour’s drive from Cairns, on her recent trip to Queensland to see her boyfriend.

Kim traveled from Port Douglas to Cairns last week, just hours before boarding a private jet bound for the US

Kim has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, 45, daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three.

She began dating Pete after she split from Kanye and guested on an episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

They shared their first kiss in an SNL sketch parodying Disney’s Aladdin.

Since Pete started their romance, Pete had “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” tattooed on his collarbone, along with an infinity symbol between the names, as a reference to their first kiss on the show.

Pete will also finally make his debut next season on her family’s new Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

Pete traveled to Australia to film his new movie Wizards! – also with Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris – by Australian writer-director David Michôd