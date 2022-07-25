Pete Davidson dresses down as he films scenes in Cairns for the comedy Wizards!

Pete Davidson was busy working on his upcoming comedy movie Wizards! in Cairns, Queensland on Monday.

The American actor dressed for scenes filmed in a market, and headed out to enjoy a smoke break after the day’s shooting ended.

The 28-year-old was dressed in a light yellow T-shirt with a graphic print, with large moisture stains on the front.

Pete Davidson (pictured) was busy working on his upcoming comedy movie Wizards! in Cairns, Queensland on Monday

He paired the top with faded blue shorts with white and black stripes showing off his extensive leg tattoos.

Later, Pete put on a green hat, which was worn backwards, and turned into yellow sweatpants with a black stripe down the side.

The Saturday Night Live comedian filmed scenes at a busy fruit market, surrounded by various extras.

The American actor stripped naked for scenes filmed in a market, and headed out to enjoy a smoke break after the day’s shooting was done

The 28-year-old was dressed in a light yellow T-shirt with a graphic print, with large moisture stains on the front

He paired the top with faded blue shorts with white and black stripes, his elaborate leg tattoos were showcased

After the shoot he enjoyed a cigarette, then jumped into a waiting car and left

Pete also took photos alongside his co-stars, Orlando Bloom, Franz Rogowski and Sophie Wright.

After the shoot, he enjoyed a cigarette, jumped into a waiting car and drove off.

Australian actress Sophie was also busy working on the film, the 31-year-old flaunting her pink hair.

Later, Pete put on a green hat, which was worn backwards, and turned into yellow sweatpants with a black stripe down the side.

The Saturday Night Live comedian filmed scenes at a busy fruit market, surrounded by several extras

In between takes he had an animated chat with his co-stars

She was wearing a hippie-style tank top and cowboy boots, over which she wore a gray robe between takes.

The production of Wizards! will inject an estimated $14.7 million into the Queensland economy.

According to Deadline, it follows two hapless beach bar operators, played by Pete and Franz, 36, who get into trouble when they stumble upon stolen loot that they should have left alone.

Pete put on yellow track pants when he left the set

Australian actress Sophie Wright (pictured) was also present on the set

The 31-year-old showed off her pink hair in a half updo

She wore a hippie-style tank top and cowboy boots, over which she wore a gray robe

Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is behind the upcoming film.

Pete also joins Naomi Scott and Sean Harris in Australian writer-director David Michôd’s new film.

Earlier this month, Pete’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, flew into Australia to enjoy a getaway with him while he had a break from filming the movie.

Pete also fired wide of his opponent, Franz Rogowski (right)

Wizards! comes from Australian writer-director David Michôd

Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is behind the upcoming movie

Franz wore long flax locks and wore a light green tank top for his scenes

She stayed at the Sheraton Mirage in Port Douglas, nearly an hour’s drive from Cairns, on her recent trip to Queensland to see her boyfriend.

Kim then traveled from Port Douglas to Cairns just hours before boarding a private jet bound for the US

Kim has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, 45, daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint.

Pete and Kim confirmed their relationship last November when they were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California.