Pete Davidson apologizes for Taco Bell’s bizarre breakfast menu in new ads

They were once home to the controversial Waffle Taco and Naked Egg Taco.

Now Taco Bell is apologizing for his bizarre breakfast menu with the help of Pete Davidson.

The comic, 28, appears in two commercials introducing Taco Bell’s new and improved breakfast menu.

Give them something to tacos! Pete Davidson stars in two new ads introducing Taco Bell’s new breakfast menu

“Sometimes we go too far,” Pete says in a commercial when he walks into a Taco Bell tent. “Yeah, which is why Taco Bell hired me to make an apology video.”

He then urges the stunned cashier to apologize for the breakfast menu.

‘Hey?’ she says.

“Taco Bell went a little crazy with breakfast,” Pete says as pictures of their previous morning dishes flash on the screen. “It was too much,” he admits.

‘Sometimes we go too far’: In one ad, Pete apologizes on behalf of Taco Bell for their controversial morning offers

‘The Greatest Breakfast’: In another commercial, a Pete talks about the new breakfast menu in a dreamlike sequence

Pete approved! The strip takes a bite of the fresh crunch wrap

“What you need in the morning is tasty, simple food,” he continues. Fluffy eggs, melted cheese, soft sausage, hash browns. Maybe wrap it in a warm tortilla.”

“That’s a breakfast crunch wrap,” the cashier interrupts.

“Well, they should open a restaurant that only serves us breakfast biscuits,” Pete replies before jokingly admitting he hadn’t read the script.

In another commercial, a Pete talks about the new breakfast menu in a dreamlike sequence.

Back to reality! But then he’s abruptly awakened from his dreamlike streak, only to find himself inside a real Taco Bell

New offering: The menu features a twist on an old classic, the new Breakfast Crunchwrap

“It’s me, Pete Davidson, here to tell you about the most amazing breakfast you could ever dream of, in my opinion,” he says, before getting a fresh crunch wrap.

‘Here at The Bell Breakfast you can enjoy a tasty, simple breakfast. Like the crunch wrap for breakfast, because that’s all you need in the morning. Airy eggs, melted cheese, sausage, hash brown, always wrapped in a warm tortilla. That’s the Bell Breakfast way.’

While he takes a bite of the new delicacy Taco Bell, he is abruptly awakened from his daydream by a real cashier.

‘I’ll have a breakfast biscuit,’ he replies, rather wearily.

The new Taco Bell commercials will air this month until December 24, according to CNN.