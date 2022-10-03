WhatsNew2Day
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci bundle up in heavy coats and pants while on set of comedy series Bupkis

Entertainment
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci bundle up in heavy jackets and pants on the set of comedy series Bupkis in New York City

Published: 00:01, October 4, 2022 | Updated: 00:06, 4 October 2022

Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci joined on Monday on the set of the comedy series Bupkis in New York City.

The 79-year-old Oscar winner wore a large gray coat with a furry hood over another black sweater and matching pants.

He added a gray fedora with a dark brown strip of fabric around it.

Keeping warm: Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci joined Monday on the set of the comedy series Bupkis in New York City

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live album wore a blue jacket with light red sleeves.

He matched it with his dark blue sports shorts and belt with a large silver buckle on it. His hair was shaved almost to his head and he grinned with a closed mouth.

The King of Staten Island star smoked a cigarette while putting an arm around Pesci’s shoulder.

T-shirt: Davidson showed off his white t-shirt that read 'Staten Island' on the front of it, and he was standing in old white sneakers

Snapshots with fans: A group of fans stopped to take selfies with Davidson throwing a casual peace sign behind them

Davidson showed off his white T-shirt that read ‘Staten Island’, and he stood in old white sneakers.

A group of fans stopped to take selfies with Davidson, who casually threw up a peace sign behind them.

According to VarietyBupkis is a 30-minute comedy loosely based on the life of Pete Davidson.

Comedy Series: According to Variety, Bupkis is a 30-minute comedy loosely based on the life of Pete Davidson

Second Show: This is just the Goodfellas actor's second TV show. He starred in the 1985 comedy series Half Nelson

Pesci will play Davidson’s grandfather in the series, while Nurse Jackie star Edie Flaco will play his mother.

This is only the Goodfellas actor’s second TV show. He starred in the 1985 comedy series Half Nelson.

The show airs on Peacock. It was ordered in April of this year.

