Pete Buttigieg is TIED with Biden and Kamala comes in at just 6% in new New Hampshire poll

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has tied his boss, President Joe Biden, in a new New Hampshire poll released as the president continues to isolate himself from COVID-19.

Buttigieg is at 17 percent and Biden is at 16 percent in the new University of New Hampshire poll, which asked likely Democratic voters about potential 2024 candidates.

Vice President Kamala Harris is way behind at 6 percent.

Progressive grade Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who lives in neighboring Massachusetts with its powerful media market, is at 10 percent.

Buttigieg, 40, is one of the government’s prominent TV commentators as he sells the infrastructure bill

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who survived a recall and recently made a high-profile trip to DC, is getting the same amount.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran in 2016 and 2020, sits at 8 percent.

Only 20 percent of New Hampshire residents want Biden, 79, to re-enter the new poll, and only 31 percent of Democrats want him to re-enter. That’s less than 74 percent of Democrats a year ago.

The poll follows national surveys showing Democratic frustration over Biden, whose overall public approval ratings have fluctuated below 40 for months.

He hopes to finally show some legislative power with a spurt of activity, including the Senate action Tuesday on a bill to provide billions to semiconductor manufacturers.

Buttigieg, 40, occasionally dabbled with Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign, then joined his administration and became one of its most effective communicators.

His position has allowed him to continually sell the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which the government has touted as one of its landmark achievements, especially after the collapse of the Build Back Better plan.

Buttigieg recently changed his official residence to Michigan so that he and husband Chasten, who are raising adopted twins, can live closer to Chasten’s parents.

The former Indiana governor often pointed to his Midwestern roots during his 2020 campaign and has become one of the country’s most prominent gay officials.

The leading state poll for early votes comes weeks after a New York Times/Sienna College poll found that two-thirds of Democrats preferred anyone other than Biden as a party candidate.

sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ran against Biden in 2020 and was considered a potential running mate, will get 9 percent, while progressive firefighter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets 5 percent. Hillary Clinton, the 2016 party candidate, gets 3 percent support. Georgia Senate candidate Stacey Abrams gets 3 percent and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker gets 2 percent.

Overall, 78 percent of those polled said they are very or somewhat concerned about Biden’s age, a figure that includes 88 percent of Republicans and 75 percent of Democrats.