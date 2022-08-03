Pete Buttigieg credits Elon Musk’s Tesla for sparking EV revolution in the US after multiple snubs

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg praised Elon Musk’s Tesla for fueling the electric vehicle revolution in the United States — the first time the Biden administration spoke of the automaker in such terms.

In a recent interview, Buttigieg said Tesla is the largest manufacturer of EVs in the country and appeared to be walking a fine line to avoid favoring one company over another — despite previous White House statements and actions being more explicit in rejecting Tesla.

“Look, we’re… as supervisors, we call balls and strikes. And we regulate to make sure they comply with the laws. We don’t cheer for one company over another. Tesla is the largest producer of EVs in the country,” the transportation secretary said Yahoo! Finance interview.

“They have played a remarkable role in propelling the EV revolution. There are many companies that do remarkable work.’

Musk responded with “cool” when a Twitter user tagged him in a story about Buttigieg’s comments.

When President Biden invited automakers to promote electric vehicles to an event in August 2021, Tesla was not there, and analysts noted at the time that the event — to flag an executive order aimed at increasing production of EV cars – was aimed at unionized companies. Organized labor plays no role in Tesla’s factories.

At the time, sources told CNBC that Musk had not been invited to meetings with other business leaders in the electric vehicle industry because Biden’s advisers worry that the eccentric director will say something that could embarrass the president or the administration.

However, Musk said that if he were ever invited to the White House, Biden would have “nothing to worry about.” I would do the right thing.’

Biden further fueled the situation in November when he claimed GM CEO Mary Barra had “electrified the entire auto industry” — something at odds with the reality of Tesla’s leadership in the EV space.

During Biden’s State of the Union address, he praised General Motors and Ford specifically for their electric vehicle production and did not mention Tesla at all.

Musk responded to Biden’s claims on Twitter to say that Tesla is investing much more in EV production in America and hiring more workers here.

Ford is investing $11 billion in electric vehicle construction, creating 11,000 jobs nationwide. GM is making the largest investment in its history: $7 billion to build electric vehicles and create 4,000 jobs in Michigan,” the president said on his Twitter account Tuesday night after his speech.

Musk hit back to say “nobody looked at the address” and responded on Twitter.

Tesla has created more than 50,000 jobs in the US in electric vehicle construction and invests more than double the combined GM + Ford. [fyi to person controlling this twitter]Tesla CEO tweeted.

Tesla’s Fremont, California plant, as well as its Nevada and Texas plants, are ramping up production as the company recovers from supply chain chaos caused by Covid and commodity inflation that impacted its wealth. to access batteries.

Musk said last week that he hopes to get Giga Texas to make 1,000 cars a week in the coming months, a milestone the Berlin plant reached in June. The technology company celebrated the production of its 2 millionth vehicle in July.

“Congratulations Tesla Fremont + Giga Nevada for making their 2 millionth car!” the billionaire wrote on Twitter at the time.

‘To think Fremont was just a run-down building and Giga Nevada was just rocks and bushes when it started!

“California used to have a dozen car factories. NUMMI closed last. Now Tesla Fremont is the largest car factory in North America!’

The latest news comes as Tesla plans to expand Gigafactory Texas general assembly by 500,000 square feet, as evidenced by a permit filed by the automaker with the city of Austin, Texas, and reported by CleanTechnica.