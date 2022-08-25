Peta Murgatroyd reveals her embryo transfer was unsuccessful as she shares heartbreaking update

<!–

Peta Murgatroyd has shared a heartbreaking update on social media after her fertility treatment failed.

The Dancing With The Stars pro, 36, and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy have undergone IVF treatment in a bid to conceive a sibling for their five-year-old son Shai – but Peta has now shared a candid post on Instagram and the final round revealed. procedures have not worked.

She wrote: ‘I promised you all that I would be open and honest. I’ve had times when I was unsure about that decision during my IVF journey and even more so after we got the news that our transfer didn’t work, but going back on my word after being such an open book wouldn’t be right.”

Peta then shared the news that her heart was broken after the embryo transfer was unsuccessful.

She continued: “One of the happiest days of my life, and ten days later one of the saddest moments that I will never forget. Standing on the side of the road in West Hollywood, hoping for the best…thinking this was MY time, my turn for ‘happiness’.

‘Life is funny after all. When you think you got it, it hits you in the face and you have to start over. I learn again and again that ‘God’s plans will always be more beautiful than all your disappointments’… I must continue to believe that.’

The New Zealand-born dancer further revealed that she has started the ‘healing process’ and hopes to move forward soon.

She added: “I really thought this was going to work. Looking into Mak’s (sic) eyes as he cried, seeing our baby together… made this experience so rewarding, even if it didn’t go the way we hoped.

‘I have taken the necessary steps to start the healing process. To sit in my gut and feel what I need, to continue with an open heart.’

The couple became engaged in 2015 and welcomed their son Shai in January 2017, just months before they tied the knot that summer in New York.

She previously shared information about her search for a second child at the end of June.

She shared a video of herself in a hospital, writing: “Taking you on a trip for baby No: 2 is actually quite special and incredible. I love sharing things with all of you, and well… I’m being as transparent as possible.’

Before that, Peta spoke to: People about going through three miscarriages in just two years.

She explained that she had to get out of the house and go surfing with her family: “I have taken the necessary steps to initiate the healing process. To sit in my gut and feel what I need, to continue with an open heart.’

Peta recalled feeling “petrified, ashamed and ashamed” after her first miscarriage in a Whole Foods bathroom in the fall of 2020.

Nine months later, she lost a second baby, days before she planned to share the pregnancy news with Maks.

The third miscarriage came last October when Maks was in Ukraine to film the national version of Dancing With the Stars.