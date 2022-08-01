Peta Murgatroyd dons red Baywatch-style swimsuit at CVS in Malibu before thanking fans for IVF tips

Peta Jane skincare owner Peta Murgatroyd wore a red Baywatch-style swimsuit on Sunday to purchase an electric heating pad at CVS in Malibu.

The 35-year-old Kiwi-born Aussie also dressed her phenomenal six-foot figure in a pink maxi kaftan cover-up, beige Birkenstock-style sandals and a straw sun hat.

Peta bought the $30 Sunbeam ‘Advanced Heat’ heating pad on the advice of her 1.8 million social media followers, who insisted her to preheat her progesterone oil shots for in vitro fertilization.

‘I put the syringe in the’ [heating pad] without the needle, heated it up, made ice in my ass, and it worked!’ Murgatroyd confirmed via instagram story on Monday.

‘Thank you, thank you, thank you. I am seriously choking because it has helped me so much.”

The two-time DWTS Mirrorball Champ “can barely sit on the toilet seat” after she “bruised her right cheek internally” while trying to inject herself on Sunday.

“Thank you to everyone who said, ‘Massage it after you put it in,'” Peta – who suffers from polycystic ovarian syndrome – continued.

‘Because I just put it in yesterday and today I felt a little baby bump there, it wasn’t that crazy. I can see over time how that will build up and create a huge clump. So thank you. To do that.’

Murgatroyd’s eyes widened as she noted that her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy “had a lot of fun massaging the ass this morning, so yeah, everything’s fine.”

Fertility specialist Dr. Mark Surrey’picked up 40 eggs from the 27 follicles of the professional Latin hoofer at the SoCal Reproductive Center in Beverly Hills on July 2.

Peta has ‘quadrupled’ her estrogen, she’s ‘still taking aspirin’ and she’s ‘starting antibiotics’ and taking ‘three other pills plus all this other vaginal stuff’.

Murgatroyd wrote via Instastory on Sunday that their five-year-old son Shai Aleksander has “kept her grounded” because she “can’t wait to give him a sibling.”

The blonde beauty and Ukrainian 42-year-old – who has had three miscarriages in two years – celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on July 8.

Peta and Maksim met while performing on Broadway in 2009, began dating in 2012, and split for 10 months in 2013-2014 before tying the knot in 2017.

And it can’t be easy for the dancing duo to watch the excitement of Chmerkovskiy’s brother Val and wife Jenna Johnson about getting pregnant with their second child. “after two years of infertility.”

It’s doubtful whether Murgatroyd or the jury of Dancing with the Stars Ukraine will dance in the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars – which premieres on Disney+ on September 19 – as she hasn’t competed since 2020 and he hasn’t since 2017. has taken part.

It’s still going well! Peta and Maksim met while performing on Broadway in 2009, began dating in 2012 and split for 10 months in 2013-2014 before tying the knot in 2017.