Peta Murgatroyd dazzles on the red carpet with husband Maksim after IVF

Peta Murgatroyd stunned on the red carpet Tuesday night at the Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure screening in Garden Grove, California.

The 36-year-old Dancing With The Stars vet looked radiant in pink lipstick with her hair pulled back as she added gold earrings. She was accompanied by husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their son Shai, five years old.

This comes after the blonde beauty documented her ‘normal’ morning before undergoing an embryo transfer procedure that followed in vitro fertilization (IVF) on Monday.

Cool look: Peta Murgatroyd stunned on the red carpet at the Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure screening in Garden Grove, California on Tuesday night

Peta went for a casual look with a black low-cut top. She added worn in jeans with a black belt and pointed black shoes.

Maks wore a blue and white Burberry shirt barely buttoned up with slim-fit white trousers rolled up at the hem and white Adidas sneakers.

And Shai was handsome in a black top, jeans and white sneakers.

Family of three: Dancing With The Stars’ 36-year-old vet looked radiant in pink lipstick with her hair pulled back as she added gold earrings. She was accompanied by husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their son Shai

In a video from Monday, uploaded to her Instagram, the professional dancer can be seen for the first time stretching her arms in the air and yawning in bed as she prepares to take a shower and brush her hair.

Then she joined her husband, Maksim, and son, Shai, in the kitchen as they played cards,

After pouring themselves coffee, the couple shared a sweet kiss and hug.

The duo then went to the beach, which she called her “salvation area.”

“I tried to make it normal this morning. I wanted to keep the atmosphere calm, the pressure low, and just be in the moment in our morning family chaos. I showered, made coffee, we played Shai’s favorite card game Rat-a-Tat Cat and then said goodbye to Shai like it was any other day,” she captioned the images.

Optimistic: Murgatroyd documented her ‘normal’ morning before undergoing an embryo transfer procedure following in vitro fertilization (IVF) on Monday

Very much in love: After pouring themselves coffee, the couple shared a sweet kiss and hug

Good morning: She then joined her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and son, Shai, five, in the kitchen as they played cards

Rise and shine: In a video uploaded to her Instagram, the 36-year-old professional dancer can be seen for the first time stretching her arms in the air and yawning in bed as she prepared to take a shower and put on her hair. to brush hair

She continued: ‘I cleared my head on the beach. The beach is my healing ground. I need to feel the sand through my toes to know I’m good and ready to go. I said my little prayers and we continued our ride.’

The star then joked that she got “high pretty quickly” off the Valium, which she says “laughed at her.”

“This experience was wild to say the least. I am still processing everything day by day and I loved taking you for the ride. Please stay with me, I need love,” she concluded.

“I tried to make it normal this morning. I wanted to keep the atmosphere calm, the pressure low, and just be in the moment in our morning family chaos. I showered, made coffee, we played Shai’s favorite card game Rat-a-Tat Cat and then said goodbye to Shai like it was any other day,” she captioned the images.

Calm: She continued, “I cleared my head on the beach. The beach is my healing ground. I need to feel the sand through my toes to know I’m good and ready to go. I said my little prayers and we continued on our ride’

Last month, she admitted that the IVF process was not easy while she had to take hormone progesterone.

“Of course it’s the hardest in the end, isn’t it? To get what you want – to have this beautiful baby,” she said.

Before that, Murgatroyd spoke to: People about going through three miscarriages in just two years.

“This experience was wild to say the least. I am still processing everything day by day and I loved taking you for the ride. Please stay with me, I need love’, she concluded

Peta recalled feeling “petrified, ashamed and ashamed” after her first miscarriage in a Whole Foods bathroom in the fall of 2020.

Nine months later, she lost a second baby, days before she planned to share the pregnancy news with Maks.

The third miscarriage came last October when Maks was in Ukraine to film the national version of Dancing With the Stars.