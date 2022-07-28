Peta Credlin slams Manly Sea Eagles over Pride jersey saga

Peta Credlin says she’s despairing of heading to land after the Manly Sea Eagles Pride jersey row – which she says also shows ‘who is and who isn’t discriminated against’ in Australia.

The Sky News commentator and former chief adviser to Tony Abbott has criticized Manly’s management, accusing them of betraying their own push for inclusion by not allowing players who do not want to wear the jersey to play.

In a scathing column for the Australian, the influential TV presenter says the saga has shown the divide between “awake Australia and the rest of us.” She added ‘call for my beloved country’.

“The players who don’t want to wear the jersey because of their religious or cultural beliefs cannot play. It’s that simple,” she wrote.

All because the club’s management made a unilateral decision to force everyone to wear the jersey because they simply assumed there would be no resistance to turning the players into identity politics billboards.

Peta Credlin criticized Manly’s management, accusing them of betraying their own push for inclusion by not allowing the players who don’t want to wear the jersey to play

The Manly Pride jersey features rainbow colors that replace the traditional white trim

“It’s a shame they didn’t consult the players involved before turning a so-called ‘inclusion push’ into a powerful demonstration of the exact opposite.”

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula, Christian Tuipulotu and Toafofoa Sipley have withdrawn from Thursday’s game against Sydney Roosters, which could be crucial for the Sea Eagles’ chances of reaching the final to fetch.

They claimed the club had not consulted them about the jersey.

Manly chairman Scott Penn stated that the Sea Eagles will wear their rainbow jersey again next season, despite the storm that has caused it.

Penn also revealed that he will meet the seven players who are boycotting the club’s pivotal round 20 match against the Roosters because the strip goes against their religious and cultural beliefs.

The digital wellness multimillionaire has stated that he wants the club to become “the most inclusive club in the NRL”, and has spoken with the league’s CEO Andrew Abdo and ARL chairman Peter V’landys to make that happen.

While he is confident that Manly will continue to wear the Pride jersey next season, Penn confessed that the club has handled the situation badly.

Josh Aloiai (left) and Jason Saab (right) are two of the Manly stars who will not play after boycotting the club’s pride jersey

Manly Sea Eagles owner and chairman Scott Penn is not pulling out of the club wearing the pride jersey in 2023

Ms Credlin interfered in the club’s handling of the matter, denouncing political correctness.

She named the seven Manly players and Israel Folau – who was fired from Australian rugby for his tweets about the Bible – as victims of PC culture.

“Again and again, people with traditional Christian beliefs are losing bastions of political correctness,” she wrote.