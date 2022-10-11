Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds

Credit: Oregon State University



Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog’s behavior and needs are more sociable, safer when away from their owners, and have more persistent problem solvers, according to a study from Oregon State University.

“We found that pet parenting style predicts patterns of canine behavior and cognition,” said Monique Udell, an associate professor at Oregon State and an expert on canine behavior. “This is an important finding because it suggests that dog owners who take the time to understand and meet their dog’s needs are more likely to have safe, resilient dogs.”

Dog behavior and cognition have attracted increasing scientific interest in recent decades, with much research focusing on how canine behavior is influenced by the dog’s home environment and past experiences.

Now researchers are beginning to study the bond that owners have with their dogs and how it affects dog behavior. Many pet care companies have picked up on this bond and are now marketing their products to “pet parents” rather than pet owners.

In many ways, research on human-dog relationships parallels human psychological research, said Lauren Brubaker, a co-author of the paper who received her PhD in 2019 while working in Udell’s lab.

Parenting behavior is considered an important factor in a child’s development and has been found to influence many things, including mental health, intellectual success, social cognition, attachment and job performance, said Brubaker, who now works as a behavioral scientist.

The researchers’ study, recently published in the journal Animal Cognitionis one of the first to look at how the quality of a human-dog relationship can affect a dog’s performance on behavioral and cognitive tests.

For the study, Udell and Brubaker recruited 48 dog owners and conducted a survey on the parenting style of pets. Using the survey data, dog owners were divided into three categories, which are similar to those used in human parenting research: authoritative (high expectations, high responsiveness), authoritarian (high expectations, low responsiveness), and permissive (low expectations). , low responsiveness). )

The dogs were then taken to Udell’s Human-Animal Interaction Lab, where they participated in three behavioral tests.

The first test evaluated the dogs’ attachment to their owner. First, the owner and the dog were in the same room, with the owner interacting with the dog whenever it came close. Then the owner left the room and finally came back, reunited with the dog.

The second tested sociability by having the owner and a stranger in the room with the dog and studying the interactions.

In the third test, the dog tried to get a treat from a puzzle with varying levels of help from the owner.

The researchers’ findings include:

Dogs with authoritative owners were most likely to have secure attachment styles, were highly responsive to social cues, showed a proximity-seeking preference toward their owner compared to an unfamiliar person, and were more independent and persistent in the puzzle task. Finally, only dogs in this group successfully solved the puzzle task.

Dogs with authoritarian owners were more likely to be insecurely attached to their primary caregiver compared to dogs in the authoritarian group. These dogs also spent more time looking for closeness to their owner compared to the unknown person in the sociability test.

Dogs with permissive owners followed the social cues of the unfamiliar person, but not their owner. The dogs spent a similar amount of time in close proximity to their owner, regardless of whether their owner was attentive or not. These dogs were also less persistent in the solvable task in the human-neutral state.

“This research shows that the dog-human bond as a caregiver can be functionally and emotionally similar to the bond between a human parent and their child,” Brubaker said.

More information:

Lauren Brubaker et al, Does pet parenting style predict social and problem-solving behavior in dogs (Canis lupus familiaris)?, Animal Cognition (2022). Lauren Brubaker et al, Does pet parenting style predict social and problem-solving behavior in dogs (Canis lupus familiaris)?,(2022). DOI: 10.1007/s10071-022-01694-6

Provided by Oregon State University

