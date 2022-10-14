Pessimism mounts over a global economy facing multiple shocks

In one of the darkest meetings of the IMF and the World Bank since the financial crisis, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia’s finance minister and chairman of the Group of 20 Leading Economies, summed up the mood.

“The global economic situation has become increasingly challenging,” she said in her closing remarks at the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington, DC on Thursday. “The world is in a dangerous situation.”

Indrawati and others were full of geopolitical disagreements, negative economic spillovers from one country to another, and the unintended side-effects that stemmed from the IMF’s message that countries must “stay on track” in fighting inflation by rapidly reducing borrowing costs. to increase.

IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said the world was witnessing a transition from predictability, where interest rates and inflation were low, to instability.

“Shock upon shock upon shock,” she said, characterizing the participants’ situation. “We really need to work on changing our mindset to take a lot more precautions and be prepared for a lot more uncertainty.”

She begged countries to “identify” [the] problems and then muster the will to solve them”.

At least there was action on the first.

Participants shared the IMF’s view that the global economy was in a difficult position – and that the worst was yet to come. In fact, many felt that the fund’s latest growth forecasts of 2.7 percent next year, cut significantly from spring estimates, were still too optimistic. The global economy is heading for a recession, which could potentially be bolstered by financial stability of the kind we saw in the UK this week. Inflation would also remain uncomfortably high in 2023, causing central banks to continue to tighten.

“We’re seeing developments and challenges that are entirely new or unlike anything that’s been around for at least decades,” said Nathan Sheets, chief economist at US bank Citi. “It creates tensions and difficulties for policymakers in devising approaches to achieve their goals, including inflation, macro stability and financial stability.”

One problem worldwide, almost everyone agreed, was the rapid rise in US interest rates. While the Federal Reserve’s goal was to contain rising domestic prices, the impact on dollar strength caused problems beyond US borders, pushed inflation elsewhere and increased the prospect of market volatility.

“What is needed is a comprehensive understanding of the [cross-border] policy spillovers,” said Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England.

However, the Fed is poised to extend its string of super-large rate hikes for another meeting after new data released Thursday showed a worrying acceleration in underlying inflation. The next will meet in early November. Economists now view a fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike — which would shift the federal fund rate to a new target range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent — as a foregone conclusion. The Fed is also expected to keep interest rates at levels that will keep the economy in check for longer than initially expected.

Bringing inflation back to central banks’ long-standing 2 percent targets will take time, warned Marcelo Carvalho, head of economics at BNP Paribas, and it will prove difficult.

The general view was that central banks, including the Fed, should continue to raise interest rates. However, economists recognized that it was difficult to strike the right balance between controlling price pressures and destroying demand.

Policymakers need to “go forward with a lot of hope and heart because you really don’t know what’s going to work,” Sheets said.

Some economists believe that action by policymakers has even been counterproductive to date. Measures taken to combat high inflation, a slowing economy, an energy and food crisis and the lingering effects of Covid-19 have exacerbated volatility and economic difficulties, said Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic adviser.

Nowhere was this view more applicable than in the UK. The mess that followed the new administration’s “mini” budget is Washington’s talk, widely cited as a perfect case study of what can happen if governments aren’t careful about coordinating fiscal and monetary policies. On Thursday, Kwasi Kwarteng, Britain’s chancellor, flew home early from meetings to hold emergency talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The IMF had urged the UK to make changes quickly. “Don’t let the pain last,” Georgieva said, as her colleagues at the fund talked about the situation in Britain in various car metaphors. The government stepped on the accelerator as the BoE slammed on the brakes, IMF officials said. Alternatively, they said ministers steered to the left while the central bank pulled the steering wheel to the right. In both formulations they suggested that the British economic vehicle is heading for a crash.

Few felt much sympathy.

As ministers prepared to go home after the first face-to-face meetings since the start of the pandemic, many connections had been restored and valuable discussions had been held. But with domestic problems plaguing most members, the usual IMF calls for cooperation were not heeded.

Concrete results on global economic management were so meager that Indrawati had a hard time naming them. However, one came to mind: economic leaders had “recognized the challenging tasks” [ahead] for both fiscal and monetary policy,” she said.