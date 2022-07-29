Pervert Kelvin Paul Lowe filmed children with board shorts camera and videoed bestiality with dog

A deranged pervert filmed young girls underwater with a secret spy camera hidden in the crotch of his boardshorts and filmed himself in grotesque sex acts with a dog.

Depraved Kelvin Paul Lowe, 51, also had a huge stash of despicable child abuse images on his PC when shocked detectives raided his home in Caboolture, Queensland.

Lowe denied being a pedophile in Brisbane court on Thursday but was labeled creepy and disgusting by Judge Brad Farr.

The court heard how warped Lowe hid a small camera in his swimsuit in March 2020 to film underage girls in Caboolture’s public swimming pool, the court reported. courier post.

“He had a waterproof keyhole camera that he tucked into his pants (sic) and whose lens protruded from his boardshorts, allowing him to film underwater,” Crown Prosecutor Zachary Kaplan told the court.

Lowe had young girls perform for him in the pool, including a girl, 9, who did handstands and backflips for him while secretly filming her for 30 minutes.

He also blew bubbles into her genital area and let her swim through his legs, then swam through hers while he was still filming, the court heard.

At one point her swimming trunks got stuck and he pulled them back into place.

The girl’s mother later raised the alarm, leading to a police raid on Lowe’s home, the Courier Mail reported.

Shocked officers found a huge stash of child exploitation (CEM) material and shocking videos of Lowe’s sex acts with a dog, including footage of the pet being forced to please him in various ways.

Further details of the homemade bestiality images are too filthy to publish.

Detectives found 452 images of child abuse and 52 videos on Lowe’s computer, along with more images of “countless” other children in swimming pools and hotel rooms.

He pleaded guilty to five charges of bestiality, three charges of possession of CEM, one of making child exploitation material and one of indecent treatment of children under the age of 12 and 16.

But Lowe denied in court that he was a pedophile or attracted to young girls, claiming that he had acted “out of curiosity” and had been “stupid” and “stupid.”

He refused to receive advice after his arrest, his defense counsel told the court, and the prosecutor said he showed a “lack of understanding” of his offence.

Lowe’s actions were said to be out of character and he was “ashamed” and “repentant” for his actions, his defense counsel Robert Glenday said.

But the apology was rejected by the judge, who labeled him “disgusting” and said he was a “potential threat to children.”

“You have a demonstrable interest in children, just you’re not obligated to admit it,” Judge Farr said, according to a Courier-Mail report.

“When you were questioned, you told the police that your decision to behave in this way was a stupid and stupid choice.

“Your behavior was premeditated, it was predatory, it was downright creepy.”

Lowe was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, but he will be eligible for parole within 10 months.