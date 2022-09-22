Pervert gardener, 48, who slapped McDonald’s worker’s bottom through drive-thru window dodges jail

<!–

A landscape gardener — who once proposed to his lover dressed as a knight in shining armor — sexually assaulted a teenage McDonald’s employee when he punched her in the butt while being served at a drive-thru.

Pervy Karl Madden reached through his car window and the newsstand and touched the girl, who remained angry and humiliated by Madden’s unwelcome advances, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The disgraced 48-year-old – previously sentenced to five years in prison in 2007 after being caught with 5kg of cocaine worth £200,000 – admitted his latest crime when he appeared in court.

Prosecutor Michael Embleton said Madden was in the car that drove down a McDonald’s driveway with a passenger when the incident took place in December last year.

He said, “He went to the collection window, the victim was not yet 18. She turned her back to the window.”

Mr. Embleton said Madden, of Melrose Avenue, Billingham, then reached through his own car window and through the drive-through kiosk window. He said, “He attacked the victim by hitting her on the behind.”

Karl Madden, 48, turned out not to be a knight in shining armor when he sexually assaulted a teenage McDonalds employee. Pictured here is Madden in costume while proposing to his partner in 2012

Madden, previously sentenced to five years in prison for being a drug mule, was served a meal from a drive-thru when he carried out the attack.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the incident showing Madden pretending to perform the act and then hitting the teen on the buttocks.

Mr Embleton said: ‘The victim made a few crosswords to the defendant, which is understandable under the circumstances.’

He said the teen was so upset by the incident that she couldn’t continue with her shift because she kept thinking about it.

‘This happened at the victim’s workplace, in the presence of colleagues and friends. Not only was she attacked, she was also embarrassed,” he added.

Landscaper Madden, of Melrose Avenue, Billingham, reached through his car window to the teen’s buttocks, leaving her angry and humiliated

Teesside Live previously reported how Madden dressed up as a knight in 2012 – armed with a helmet, sword and cape – to propose to his partner.

Ciara Smith, on the defensive, said Madden pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and that he completely regretted his actions. She said, “Mr. Madden realizes that this behavior is not acceptable in today’s society. He is well aware of the impact this has had on the victim.’

Ms Smith said the probation report says they rarely see anyone as remorseful as her client. She said, “It appears to be an isolated incident.”

Ms Smith added: ‘The defendant has expressed a desire to pay compensation to the victim. He feels this is something he wants to do as an apology.”

Madden was given a 12-month community warrant with 25 days for rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £150 in damages and £95 casualty allowance.