Pervert, 62, caught upskirting teen schoolgirl in Co-op after placing phone in basket is facing jail

A pervert caught up the skirt of a schoolgirl in a Co-op store after putting his mobile phone in a shopping basket is facing jail.

Graham Smith, 62, rammed the basket into the teenager’s left leg as he stood behind her in a supermarket aisle in Bournemouth on December 10 last year.

The victim looked down towards the basket where she spotted a camera phone facing upwards towards her.

Smith immediately paid for the items in her basket and fled the store.

Using CCTV footage from inside the Co-op, police were able to trace Smith from the registration of his silver Vauxhall van.

Officers subsequently arrested him at his home in Christchurch, where he admitted to walking on top of another schoolgirl in the same shop minutes before he was caught. He said it was the first time they had tried to overrule someone.

In police questioning, he also told officers that after recording his unsuspecting victim, he would travel to a cliff top to smoke a cigarette and watch the videos for his own sexual gratification.

In a brief hearing at Poole Magistrates’ Court, Smith admitted a charge of taking an image under another person’s clothing to observe without consent.

Graham Smith pictured leaving Poole Magistrates’ Court where he admitted an offense of taking an image under another person’s clothing to observe without consent

Siobhan Oxley, prosecuting, told the court how Smith followed the two victims around the shop at 8.20am while he waited for them to pick something from the shelves.

He tended to loiter in the refrigerated hallway for his unsuspecting victims, she said.

Mrs Oxley added: ‘He placed the basket under their skirts while they selected the items they wanted. He lingered for several seconds with his basket under their skirts before moving on to another hallway.

‘In the beginning one of the girls was unsuspecting lifting an object off a shelf when he connected with her left leg.

‘She realized what was happening and noticed the camera in his basket. He walked away, paid for his items and leaves the store.

‘He drove away in his silver Vauxhall van before being arrested at his home and taken to Bournemouth Police Station.

Poole Magistrates’ Court (pictured) heard how Smith would travel to a clifftop to smoke a cigarette and watch the videos for his own sexual gratification

‘A statement from one of the girls revealed that she noticed it was “an Android phone with the camera facing up”.’

The prosecutor said the incident had left the victims ‘alarmed and distressed’.

David Hurley, mitigating, said the judge would require a pre-sentence report.

He said: ‘You will see that the defendant has no previous convictions and he stands before the court with good character.’

Deputy District Judge Julia Moffat described the act as “quite worrying behaviour”, particularly given the admission of previous offences.

Smith will be sentenced on November 10.