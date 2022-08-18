‘Peru with my brother’: Ed Sheeran shares throwback snap alongside his late friend Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran shared a throwback to his late friend Jamal Edwards, who passed away in February at the age of 31.

The singer, 31, took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of the couple as they appeared to be enjoying a drink in a bar.

Ed appeared cheerful in the photo as he grinned at his phone wearing a tie-dye sweater.

Reminiscences: Ed Sheeran shared a throwback to his late friend Jamal Edwards, who passed away in February at the age of 31

He sat next to music entrepreneur Jamal who was dressed in a gray plaid sweater and black T-shirt.

Ed and Jamal had been friends for years and the hitmaker worked through Jamal on a remix of Fireboy’s song Peru.

The singer previously told how Fireboy asked Ed via Jamal to participate in the remix.

He said, “So this was sent to me a week ago. A friend of mine, Jamal, who runs SBTV, sent it to me. He said, ‘Fireboy DML would love you on the remix of this song.’

Pals: Ed and Jamal were friends for years and the hitmaker was working on a remix of Fireboy’s song Peru via Jamal (pictured with Jessie J)

“It’s a song that’s blowing up in Nigeria and Ghana right now, and their club scene is running during the Christmas season.”

“So you actually put a song on the club in mid-December, which would seem weird in England. But yes, I did the remix for this song, but this is the original and it’s an earworm.’

Jamal died of cardiac arrest after an overnight cocaine and drinking session, a judicial inquiry heard earlier this month.

Three small bags containing the remains of white powder were found on the son of Loose Women panelist Brenda Edwards after he collapsed at his West London home in February this year, the hearing was told.

Family: Jamal’s mother Brenda Edwards said in a statement: ‘Jamal was a beautiful and selfless person’ (Pictured in November 2021)

Assistant West London Coroner Ivor Collett ruled today that Jamal died after a cardiac arrest caused by using cocaine and drinking alcohol.

His heartbroken mother, Brenda, described him as “a beautiful and selfless person” in a statement read to the inquest. Earlier this year, she said she wanted his death to “stimulate more discussion about the unpredictability of recreational drugs.”

The DJ and founder of the online R&B/Hip-Hop platform SB.TV had returned to his Acton home after 4am after playing a set in North London before sitting down for a drink with a friend, Nick Hopper, who is in an outbuilding of the house.

Hopper said that “he seemed to be his normal self” and she “started chatting, smoking some weed and drinking” – but his famous friend then spoke about the pressure he was under.

Statement: Brenda Edwards revealed earlier this year that her son’s cause of death was drug related

After a while, Jamal became erratic and paranoid and began throwing objects around the room before collapsing, the inquest was told.

Despite the best efforts of Mr. Hopper and later his uncle, Rodney Artman, as well as paramedics, Jamal did not wake and was pronounced dead at 10:36 am on Sunday, February 20.

Hopper said in a statement read at the coroner’s inquest: “When he came in, he looked like his normal self and looked like he’d just been out.

How Jamal Edwards launched the careers of some of Britain’s biggest stars through a YouTube channel set up in his bedroom when he was 15, working at Topman Jamal was 15 when his mother Brenda bought him an extra special Christmas present: a £200 video camera. YouTube had just launched and Jamal, who like most teenagers spends hours online in his bedroom, decided to upload some footage of foxes in his backyard. “I thought I was Steve Irwin,” he said in an interview with MailOnline. A young Ed Sheeran appears on SBTV in 2010 in a clip that has now been viewed 11 million times on YouTube alone But when the footage was viewed 1,000 times, he realized he was onto something. He went out on the estate and shot some clips of his friends, most of whom loved grime – the style of music now defined by stars like Dizzee Rascal and Skepta. “At the time, there was no place to show our kind of spitting and rapping, so I thought, okay, I want to create that platform,” he said. He took his own rap name ‘Smokey Barz’ to make up his brand name and SBTV was born. Jamal began his Topman career as a store clerk, but at the same time began hanging out at the BBC, sneaking into raves and messaging record labels begging for time for interviews with their artists. His big break came three years later when he secured his first non-grime interview with Kelly Rowland. Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz and countless other A-listers followed. In 2011, he was invited to 10 Downing Street to interview the Prime Minister after being appointed Ambassador of the Spirit of London Awards. Jamal was still hands-on with both filming and editing at SBTV and had big plans to expand the brand into sports, comedy and fashion. Besides his work, his great passion was Chelsea FC.

“We started chatting, smoking weed and drinking. He told me he was under a lot of pressure. There were periods of talking, followed by silences.

“Over time, Jamal became quite paranoid and said I had things in my hands when I didn’t. Every time I moved, he panicked. I told him to calm down, but he kept getting furious.

“He grabbed things and threw them across the room. He was panicking and sweating, it took me ages to get him to open the door.’

Mr. Hopper said he kept trying to open a window, but Mr. Edwards wouldn’t let it and he eventually collapsed unconscious by the bathroom door.

Jamal’s uncle arrived after 9:30 am and said he was performing CPR for about 10 minutes until paramedics arrived and took over, but they were unable to resuscitate them.

The investigation revealed that the police considered the death non-suspect, but found three small bags containing the remains of white powder in Mr Edwards’ pocket.

Toxicology tests found cocaine and alcohol in his system, but no cannabis.

There was also MDMA in Mr. Edwards’ urine, but no blood, indicating that he had recently taken the drug, but not on the night of his death.

In a statement, Met Police Detective Sergeant Luke Taylor said: “There were no signs of trauma on either side.

“Three small bags with poppers were found in his pocket containing remains of a white powder and bloody tissues associated with taking Class A drugs.

“He had a heart attack from using recreational drugs and alcohol.”

Mr Edwards’ GP confirmed that although he had signs of sickle cell disease, he was not on any regular medication.

Summing up in West London Coroner’s Court, Mr Collett said: ‘He had worked as a DJ at a venue in Islington.

“About 4:30 a.m. he came home and joined his good friend.

“They had had a drink and agreed to smoke cannabis. Although he seemed normal at first, his behavior changed and he showed signs of fear, paranoia and irritation.

“Despite his friend’s attempts to calm him down, he started throwing things around the room before falling to the floor.

“The police found drug paraphernalia, the toxicology tests found recent evidence of drug use.

“The insinuation is that Jamal has ingested cocaine in sufficient amounts to cause a side effect caused by cocaine toxicity. This then caused cardiac arrhythmias that resulted in his death.’

Jamal received an MBE in 2014 for his services to music and was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust.

In a statement read at the hearing, Brenda Edwards said: “Jamal was a beautiful and selfless person.

“Since growing up with his family in Acton, he has made it his personal mission to open doors for others.

‘Helping people through life, love and laugh. And above all to just make people happy.’

She added: ‘Jamal has helped so many and worked tirelessly to give people a platform.

His charitable work has stretched far and wide, from working in homeless shelters to returning to his roots in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We are so proud of all that Jamal has accomplished over the course of his 31 years and how he has impacted the lives of others. We miss him so much.’