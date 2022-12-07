Peru President Pedro Castillo calls to dissolve Congress

Ahead of a third impeachment attempt against his presidency, Peru’s Pedro Castillo has announced his intention to “temporarily” dissolve the opposition-led Congress.

The announcement came as Castillo was subpoenaed to appear before the legislature on Wednesday to answer allegations of “moral incompetence” and other charges.

In a televised statement on Wednesday, Castillo announced a “government of exception” allowing him to use emergency powers to call new elections. Castillo called the move an attempt to “restore the rule of law and democracy” in Peru.

The president of Peru’s constitutional court has labeled Castillo’s decision a “coup d’état”, and members of the right-wing opposition have called on the armed forces to “restore constitutional order”. On Twitter, Peru’s Vice President Dina Boluarte called it a “collapse of the constitutional order”.

Foreign Minister Cesar Landa resigned in protest.

“I have decided to irrevocably resign as Secretary of State in view of President Castillo’s decision to close Congress,” said Landa, who accused the president of “violating the constitution”.

Despite Castillo’s announcement, the Peruvian Congress polled for impeachment and voted to remove him.

The United States echoed criticism of Castillo’s move, with US Ambassador to Peru Lisa Kenna writing on Twitter, “The United States categorically rejects any extra-constitutional act by President Castillo to prevent Congress from fulfilling its mandate.”

“The United States is strongly urging President Castillo to reverse his attempt to close down Congress and allow Peru’s democratic institutions to function according to the Constitution. We encourage the Peruvian public to remain calm during this uncertain time,” she said.

The presidential power to dissolve the Peruvian Congress is controversial and rarely exercised. In 2019, in the midst of his own troubled tenure, then-President Martin Vizcarra dissolved Congress, leading to his own suspension. He was later deposed.

And in 1992, Alberto Fujimori – a polarizing figure imprisoned for human rights abuses – also used his presidential powers to dissolve the legislature and suspend the country’s constitution.

In his speech, Castillo said a new Congress would have the option to draft a new constitution, one of his key campaign promises during the 2021 presidential election.

Originally from the rural city of San Luis de Puña in northwestern Peru, Castillo emerged as a dark horse candidate in the election cycle, representing the Marxist Peru Libre political party.

Castillo, a former trade union organizer and primary school teacher, campaigned on populist themes, with slogans such as “Only the people will save the people” and “No more poor people in a rich country”.

But from the start, Castillo’s presidency has been beset with allegations of corruption and misconduct. He narrowly defeated right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori in a runoff by just over 40,000 votes, prompting her to denounce the election for fraud. Those claims remain unfounded.

Nearly five months after being sworn in, Castillo faced his first impeachment attempt in December 2021, followed by a second impeachment attempt in March 2022.

Both impeachment attempts failed to reach the two-thirds majority in Congress needed to be successful.

The most recent attempt to impeach Castillo comes after Peruvian prosecutors filed a constitutional complaint against the president in October, the most aggressive attack against the president to date. The complaint came hours after five of Castillo’s allies were detained on corruption charges.

“We found very serious evidence of a criminal organization that has taken root in the government,” said Attorney General Patricia Benavides.

With six charges of corruption against the president, protesters took to the streets last month demanding Castillo’s removal. Tear gas had to be used to disperse the crowd in the country’s capital, Lima.

Castillo has denied the allegations, calling the constitutional complaint a “coup”. But while Peru’s president enjoys immunity from criminal charges, the constitutional complaint opened the door for Congress to hold its own trial to weigh the charges.

On Dec. 1, the 130-member legislature chose to do so, with 73 members — mostly from right-wing parties — voting to begin impeachment proceedings.

In addition to “moral incompetence”, Castillo is charged with incompetence. In just over a year and a half in office, Castillo has appointed five cabinets and an estimated 80 ministers.

Wednesday’s events continued a trend of instability in Peru’s government, which has detained or wanted seven presidents and four ex-leaders since 2011 on corruption charges. The Peruvian dollar fell in value in the wake of Castillo’s announcement to dissolve Congress.

Castillo has publicly pledged to remain in office and serve out his full five-year term, which ends in 2026.