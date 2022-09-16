Peru police investigating Eddie Butler’s death after found at beginning of trail to Machu Picchu

Police in Peru are investigating the death of former Welsh rugby captain Eddie Butler, who has died aged 65.

Butler’s body was discovered Thursday morning in his tent at a campground at the start of the Inca trail to Machu Picchu.

The Welsh rugby icon, who later became a noted commentator, was part of a group of fundraisers in Peru raising money for the charity Prostate Cymru.

Butler was discovered by the travel agency that had taken him to the campsite and they called the local authorities, with officers from the Ollantaytambo Police Station present.

Diario Correoa publication in Peru published a photo of locals carrying Butler away from the site on a stretcher.

Police and prosecutors have launched an investigation, although details have not yet been released about the possible cause of death and whether it could be linked to a crime.

Kilometer 82, the site where Butler was found, is a four-day hike from Machu Picchu, with the site near the town and the Inca archaeological site of Ollantaytambo close to Cuzco.

Visitors walk through the infamous Dead Woman’s Pass at over 4,000 meters above sea level.

The prosecutor in charge of the ongoing investigation has been named locally as Hugo Jara Palomino.

Butler, leaves behind his wife Susan and six children, and his death was confirmed in a statement published on social media by Prostate Cymru.

They wrote: “The charity Prostate Cymru has been devastated by the death of her beloved Ambassador Eddie Butler,” the statement read.

“Ed was the voice of Wales and we were honored to have him part of our charity. We will cherish the many memories we have of him.

Over the past week, Ed has once again demonstrated his generosity and steadfast commitment to charitable causes by joining 25 Prostate Cymru fundraisers, including his daughter Nell, on the Inca Trail Trek to Machu Picchu.

“In the early hours of Thursday, September 15, Ed passed away peacefully in his sleep at Ecoinka Base Camp in the Peruvian Andes.

“He leaves behind his wife Susan and six children who are very much in our thoughts.

The charity will not comment further immediately. We also ask that the privacy of the family is respected during this difficult time.”

Tributes quickly poured in for Butler, with BBC presenter Gabby Logan and former Wales winger Sam Warburton.

“Stunned by the news and the passing of Eddie Butler,” Warburton tweeted.

‘Thoughts with his family. What a great contribution to rugby and broadcasting. A privilege to have played with and thought along with his voice. RIP Eddie’

“I’m devastated to hear this news,” Logan added.

“Eddie was a great announcer, the nicest man and such great company. On top of that a Welsh rugby greatness, a British & Irish lion.

Butler has been the voice of Welsh rugby for a generation, but before that he was a prominent player in the 1980s.

He played 16 times for Wales between 1980 and 1984 and was captain six times.

The event was recorded at Camp 82, located at kilometer 82 of the Ollantaytambo – Machu Picchu Railway, where the person identified as Thomas Butler Edward (66) was found dead in his tent.