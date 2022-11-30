Perth’s mother, Diane Miller, survives ‘unlikely’ after being hit on the head with a concrete block

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly throwing the concrete block

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The family of a pregnant woman hit on the head with a concrete block by an attacker have been told by hospital staff that she and her unborn child are unlikely to survive.

Diane Miller, 30, was a passenger in a car driven by her partner who became involved in an altercation between two groups of youths outside Waterford Plaza in Perth on Tuesday night.

A family member claimed the teens blocked the car when the confrontation broke out.

A 17-year-old boy is accused of being the one who threw a concrete block through the car window and hit Mrs. Miller in the side of the head. He has since been charged, but cannot be named for legal reasons.

Diane Miller (pictured), 30, was hit on the head with a concrete block while sitting in the passenger seat of a car

Ms Miller went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital in critical condition.

Police and locals tried to resuscitate her for 20 minutes before an ambulance arrived.

Her brother Malcolm Clifton revealed on Wednesday that doctors told him it was “very unlikely” that her condition would improve as her brain was still swelling.

“They continue to monitor her brain; if it continues to swell, the blood to her brain stops, then you end up with brain death and once that happens … the baby will (too) die,” he said.

Ms Miller is five months pregnant with her second child who Clifton says is ‘too young to come out’.

Her first child, an eight-month-old boy named Lloyde, now faces life without his mother.

Mr. Clifton said the concrete block hit his sister in the temple and she “didn’t see it coming.”

“We are destroyed, we want these people, whoever they are, to be brought to justice, we want what is deserved,” he added.

The pregnant mother went into cardiac arrest after being hit on the head with the concrete block. She was taken to Royal Perth Hospital in critical condition

Her brother Malcolm Clifton (pictured with Ms Miller’s eight-month-old son) said on Wednesday that doctors told him it was ‘very unlikely’ his sister’s condition would improve

The 17-year-old boy charged with the shocking assault remains behind bars on charges of grievous bodily harm and breach of bail.

He appeared before Perth Children’s Court on Wednesday and was taken into custody.

Police said the groups involved in the altercation did not know each other and consisted of teenagers and adults in their late twenties.

Inspector Brett Baddock claimed the attack was ‘unprovoked’.

“I simply blame it on senseless, unprovoked violence, which is unacceptable and we will not tolerate,” he said.

The police investigation is ongoing.