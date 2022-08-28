Perth’s Kalamunda Senior High School principal gives warning in 1984 yearbook: Orwell

<!–

Graduates of a high school in Perth are amazed at the uncanny accuracy of their teacher’s grim predictions 38 years ago.

A Facebook group of former students at Kalamunda Senior High School, east of Perth, shared the principal’s letter from the 1984 school yearbook.

Echoing George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984, the letter writer said some of the “terrifying possibilities” in that book, published in 1948, had come true.

“We live in dangerous times,” the author wrote.

Our minds are subject to brainwashing and manipulation.

“Our privacy is being violated in all sorts of insidious and vicious ways.

“Our security is under constant pressure. Our ‘liberties’ are under attack.’

The principal of Kalamunda Senior High School warned in 1984 that privacy was under threat

A former student, perhaps referring to recent Covid restrictions that plagued WA, said ‘he was right’.

“He could describe it fairly accurately now,” commented another.

“Imagine what he would have written today if he thought the 80s were a dangerous time!” said a third.

George Orwell wrote 1984, which was published in 1948, to warn against the authoritarian governments

The principal said those who finished school in 1984 had a challenge ahead of them.

“You will have to fight for a happy and fulfilling future for yourself and your children,” he wrote.

“I wish you the courage and energy to achieve it.”

However, his most stark warning — issued at a time when the US and Soviet Union were engaged in a nuclear arms race — has faded somewhat.

Students were told in the letter that “above everything hangs the monstrous cloud of nuclear madness and push-button extermination.”

The book 1984 depicts a nightmarish society of people constantly watched and fed with propaganda by a ruling party, which has total control over every aspect of life.

Everyone must be loyal to the mythical leader of the party ‘Big Brother’.

The classic dystopian work 1984 depicts a society in which one party controls every aspect of life

Not even Orwell could have predicted that the emblem of one-party control would become the name of a popular reality TV show, where participants willingly submit to 24-hour video surveillance and broadcast.

Surveillance ‘telescreens’ are all over the book 1984, which could be seen as a precursor to modern CCTV coverage and almost everyone has cell phones with recording devices.

Orwell, whose real name was Eric Blair, wrote the book to warn of the totalitarian tendencies he had seen emerging in Europe, especially the Soviet form of communism.

For this German protester in 2013, Orwell’s predictions of a society under surveillance have come true

Orwell also wrote the classic political allegory Animal Farm, which reflects the Russian Revolution in pigs taking over a farm.