Perth Uber assault: Driver punched, spat on and choked by a passenger

Man jailed for brutal assault of Uber driver who saw him punch and choke him

A man has been jailed for the brutal assault of an Uber driver that saw the victim choked and beaten until he was temporarily blind in one eye.

Rideshare driver Moiz Akash picked up Zachary Gartrell, 22, on June 19 in the Perth suburb of Koongamia.

Gartell was already out on bail for other serious crimes, including the alleged assault of two transit guards.

Horrifying dashcam footage from inside Mr Akash’s car shows the violent young man repeatedly punching the Uber driver – who has vowed never to drive again.

Gartrell slammed the car door into another vehicle as he entered, prompting the Uber driver to tell him to calm down.

He then punches repeatedly as the driver cowers in the front seat. After several moments, the attacker then puts Mr Akash in a headlock – with the driver forced to bite his fingers to break free.

The driver claimed he was unable to breathe for up to 10 seconds as the stranger choked him.

Sir. Akash said he had initially installed the dash cam in his car in case he was attacked while working.

Gartrell then spat in his face before chasing the driver down the street screaming: ‘I’m going to kill you’, Perth Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Mr. Akash (pictured) was temporarily blinded in one eye after he was beaten and choked by the man

It was revealed he was already on bail for biting and spitting blood at a transit officer.

The 22-year-old assailant received 19 months behind bars for the attacks.

Sir. Akash, meanwhile, told Seven News he thought he was ‘done’ during the terrifying ordeal.

“I was lucky I escaped … it was a terrible experience of my life,” he said.

The driver has vowed never to work for Uber again.