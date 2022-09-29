Perth teenager reveals the shocking question she was asked in ‘worst job interview’ she ever had

A Perth teenager has revealed the shocking question a ‘rude’ manager asked her during the ‘worst job interview’ she’s ever had.

Phoebe Holmes, 19, said she had applied for a job at Boost Juice, a popular juice and smoothie bar with 580 stores worldwide, back in 2020.

She said she was asked to come back for a “second interview,” but when she arrived at the store, the manager announced that it would actually be her trial shift.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Ms Holmes explained that she had worn black leggings and a black top to show what she would wear to work at the initial group interview.

She then wore a denim skirt and a ‘pretty top’ to the second ‘solo’ interview because her mother had said her leggings were not proper ‘interview attire’.

“Instead of pulling me to the chair, she asked me to come into the kiosk,” the teenager said.

‘So I go into the kiosk and she kind of just looks me up and down’.

‘And she dead*** says, ‘What are you wearing? You are not ready to work’.’

Ms Holmes said the manager agreed to do the interview but was “rude” and did not ask her any work-related questions.

“She’s asking me what I’m doing after this, no proper interview questions,” she said.

“I just wanted to say what’s your problem, I know I didn’t do anything wrong, you messed it up but you won’t admit it and blame me.”

The 19-year-old said the manager stopped the interview after just two minutes.

‘I never heard from her again. If that was who was going to be my boss, I’m glad I didn’t work there,” she said.

A Boost Juice spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that Ms Holmes’ interview experience was an ‘unacceptable way of being treated’ at Boost.

“We work really hard to create positive experiences with potential employees, so it’s especially disappointing when we don’t live up to our expectations,” he said.

‘We have many thousands of happy Boosties, and will take this as an opportunity to reinforce the importance of everyone having the same positive experience in our network.’

TikTok users were quick to share their own job interview horror stories.

“I had a phone interview and then they called me back and told me to come back for a group interview,” one woman wrote.

‘Went up for the group interview and was told we would be there for two hours. Not once did they mention that it would take two hours. My poor mother was waiting outside’.

‘I had an interview at Boost Juice. It literally took 10 minutes and the guy got a phone call two minutes later and got another girl to work to interview,’ said another.

‘Always ask about things in writing for this reason. You can ask nicely ‘another interview sounds good, can you please send me the details,’ advised a third.

But employment no longer seems to be a problem for Ms Holmes, who launched her own online business, Shop Better BoutiqueEarlier this week.