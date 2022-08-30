Perth teenager killed toddler, three, in 50km/h zone hit-and-run – then watched Netflix

<!–

After killing a toddler in a high-speed hit and run, Devlin Bartholomew drove to his girlfriend’s house, dined with her family, and watched Netflix.

It wasn’t until later that night, when media reports of the crash in suburban Perth raised questions from his girlfriend about the cause of the damage to his Holden Commodore, that the P-plater admitted in a Snapchat post that he thought he was having a boy. beaten.

Bartholomew, now 19, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, failing to stop after an incident and failing to report it to police.

Three-year-old Gareth Tetteh (pictured) was described on Tuesday as a smart and sassy boy who loved basketball and chocolate

Bartholomew (pictured) didn’t stop to help the boy and instead went to his girlfriend’s house after stopping briefly to inspect the damage to his car

The Supreme Court of Western Australia heard Bartholomew was driving at more than 80mph in a 50kph zone when he hit three-year-old Gareth Tetteh while the boy was playing on his scooter outside his home in Aveley, a northeastern Perth suburb , last November.

Gareth’s sisters, aged eight and ten, witnessed the horrific incident.

Bartholomew didn’t stop to help the boy and instead went to his girlfriend’s house after stopping briefly to inspect the damage to his car.

When he was arrested later that night after confessing to his girlfriend and her parents, Bartholomew told the detectives, “I didn’t think I was going that fast.”

Gareth was described on Tuesday as a smart and sassy kid who loved basketball and chocolate.

The court heard Bartholomew (pictured), then 18 years old, had no criminal record and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Addressing the court in a victim statement, his mother Vera Tetteh said the family had “lost the most precious gift of life.”

‘The sunshine of our lives is gone. His photos are all we have left,” she said.

Gareth’s parents, the youngest of four children, had joked that he would one day become an NBA player or Formula 1 driver.

His father Bosco Tetteh showed the court a pair of basketball shoes they had planned to give Gareth for his fourth birthday.

The court heard that Bartholomew, then 18 years old, had no criminal record and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

His attorney Tom Percy said the teen had been unable to explain his excessive speed except by citing the “novelty of his new car.”

In a police interrogation, Bartholomew estimated that he had been driving 60 km/h, a claim that Justice Joseph McGrath called “superb.”

“You killed a three-year-old boy because you decided to drive the vehicle the way you did…to satisfy your own personal wishes,” the judge said.

Justice McGrath sentenced Bartholomew to six years and four months in prison and banned him from driving for five years after his release.

After four years and four months, he will be eligible for parole.