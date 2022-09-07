Perth teenager allegedly tries to rob pregnant mum walking with pram before being arrested

A teenager who rode scooters with a girl accused of cruelly pulling a pregnant mother to the ground by her hair while pushing her two children into the pram appears to have left a very clear lead for police outside her home .

There were serious fears for the health of the pregnant mother after she was jumped by the 15-year-old girl, with CCTV footage from a neighbor showing the moment the teen jumped at the woman as she took her two small children for a walk in their backyard. pram.

The 37-year-old mother was walking down a Perth alley in Smallman Place, Ashfield at 12:40 p.m. Monday when a teenager on a scooter approached her from behind.

It wasn’t long before WA police found the teen who allegedly committed the attack, and filmed the moment a group of officers arrived at the house to arrest her.

Outside the front of the house, the girl with the teen accused of the attack appears to have left the same scooter leaning against the carport.

Footage of the teen’s arrest shows her swearing at officers, screaming and crying while other members of the household scream in the background.

Images from WA police showed the scooter outside the house

Nasty CCTV footage showed the girl pulling the woman, who is five months pregnant, to her hair on the floor – before pulling her across the concrete away from her children.

The mother had tried desperately to hold on to her pram, which toppled over as she was thrown onto the path, causing her young twins to scream in terror and kick their legs in the air.

Police expressed fears for the health of the expectant mother after she fell on her stomach during the attack, and urged her to see a doctor immediately.

She sustained minor cuts and bruises, but due to her pregnancy fall, she was advised to seek medical attention.

Footage shows a teenager trying to steal 37-year-old mother’s handbag during a vicious attack in daylight

Shocked commentators flooded social media with shock and horror over the incident, which took place in broad daylight in suburban Perth

The images released by WA police sparked a wave of outrage on social media with many shocked by the violence and others concerned for the well-being of the mother and children.

The twins were left dangling on their backs in their upturned pram as their mother tried to fend off her attacker, who showered blows to the mother’s head.

“I hope they’re all right… thank goodness the mother fastened the kids in the pram… they would have been so scared,” said one person.

“That poor mother and her toddlers must be traumatized, I hope they are all right, including the unborn baby. It’s absolutely shocking,” said another.

Police arrested a 15-year-old girl (pictured) shortly after the alleged attack and charged her with theft

Footage shows a teenager approaching the mother from behind and pulling her hair down an alleyway

The girl was charged with one count of theft and will appear before the Geraldton Magistrates Court on September 13.

Investigators released CCTV footage of the attack to help understand what happened and asked anyone with relevant information to contact police.

Video before the attack showed a teenager riding a scooter down the avenue behind another young girl.

Police confirmed that a second girl was also arrested as part of the early investigation, but was not charged with the assault.

Neighbors told The Western Australian they were disgusted by the brutal daylight attack, and some of the other local mothers were now too afraid to leave their homes.

“How can someone of that age have the nerve to do that… an adult with a pram, it’s disgusting,” said a neighbor.

“I’ve never seen or heard of that level of violence here.”

Another added: ‘I’m a mother of a boy and I walk down the same street, I don’t want to walk there anymore.’