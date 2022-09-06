Perth teen tries to steal a handbag and drags a mum by the hair in Smallman Place, Ashfield Perth

Police allege she tried to steal mother’s handbag and accused her of theft

Horrifying footage shows the moment when a teenager on a scooter attacks a mother who is taking her two children for a walk.

The 37-year-old mother was walking down a Perth avenue in Smallman Place, Ashfield with her two children around 12:40 p.m. Monday when the 15-year-old girl approached from behind.

CCTV records how the teen forcibly pulls the mother’s hair across the concrete footpath.

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after allegedly trying to steal a 37-year-old mother’s handbag

The desperate mother tried to hold on to her stroller, which tipped over as she was being dragged.

Police arrested the 15-year-old a short time later, claiming she was trying to steal the woman’s handbag.

Footage from her arrest shows her swearing at officers while other members of the household scream in the background.

Police arrested the 15-year-old shortly after the attack, claiming she was trying to steal the mother’s handbag

Footage shows the teen approaching the mother from behind and pulling her hair down an alleyway

The girl was charged with one count of theft and will appear before the Geraldton Magistrates Court on September 13.

Police have released CCTV footage of the attack to help identify the girl’s movements.

Anyone with relevant information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers.