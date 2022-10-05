Perth teen linked to alleged attack on pregnant mum is arrested AGAIN for similar crime

<!–

A teenager who was with the 15-year-old accused of dragging a pregnant mother pushing her twins in an attempt to rob her is being held for a shockingly similar alleged crime.

The 14-year-old girl was caught on CCTV footage last month with her 15-year-old friend riding a scooter around Perth before the older girl allegedly attacked the mother from behind.

The younger girl has now been detained following another horrific alleged attack on a woman in a nearby Perth suburb just weeks later.

The 14-year-old, who was not charged in the pram attack, allegedly committed another crime last week while on bail for another alleged pickpocketing.

The scene of an alleged crime in early September where a pregnant woman (pictured) was attacked from behind

She allegedly approached a 39-year-old woman from behind as she walked near a Curtin University car park around 10am. 16.00 on 28 September. West Australian reported.

She and a 13-year-old girl allegedly assaulted the woman, grabbed her handbag and went through it before leaving the scene.

After last month’s alleged attack, police arrested the 15-year-old shortly after, claiming she was the girl in the footage and had tried to steal the woman’s handbag.

Footage of her arrest showed her cursing at officers as other household members wept in the background.

The mother escaped the attack with minor cuts and bruises, but police were concerned as she is five months pregnant and fell on her stomach.

Police released the CCTV footage of the attack to help piece together what happened.

Anyone with information about any of these alleged crimes is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Footage from before last month’s attack showed the teenager riding a scooter down the lane behind another young girl.

Police confirmed the other girl was also arrested as part of earlier investigations.

Police arrested a 15-year-old shortly after the attack, alleging she tried to steal her mother’s handbag

Footage showed the teenager allegedly trying to steal the 37-year-old mother’s handbag. A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident

Footage showed the teenager approaching the mother from behind and pulling her by the hair down a track