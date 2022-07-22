Perth student left on bus for five hours after Leeming Senior High School staff miss non-verbal teen

A teenager unable to call for help was left alone on a bus for nearly five hours after it returned to the depot and the driver failed to notice him.

The bus would take the 7th grade boy, who is non-verbal due to a disability, from his home to the educational support center at Leeming Senior High School in Perth’s southern suburbs.

But instead, the teen was left behind by the driver and an assistant, who took the bus back to a depot on Wednesday.

The forgetful staff meant the boy was sitting. It has become known that the boy, who was on the bus between 9:00 AM and 1:40 PM, has a non-verbal disability that has prevented him from calling for help.

At that time the boy had water and his lunch with him, 7News said and wasn’t discovered until staff were preparing for the afternoon shift.

He received medical treatment after he was found.

The bus company Horizons West operates the vehicles on behalf of the WA Public Transport Authority (PTA).

Two employees were resigned as an investigation by the PTA into the failed message is underway.

“Leaving children unattended on school buses is a serious breach of contract and the PTA will not accept any excuse for failing to protect children,” said PTA spokesman David Hynes.

“There are significant penalties for any contractor who does not adhere to these standards.

“The safety and well-being of passengers and staff is our number one priority, and the PTA has strict rules regarding the operation of its school bus service.

“This means, among other things, that drivers have to search the bus at the end of each trip to make sure there are no more children on board.”

The buses reportedly have an alarm to ensure workers don’t leave children behind and drivers are asked to walk through the bus to make sure.

Mr Hynes said it was unknown if the alarms were working at the time, but the PTA should know next week.

It comes just months after a Queensland toddler was abandoned on a childcare bus in Gracemere before being taken to hospital in critical condition.

The three-year-old girl sat on the bus for more than five hours in 28C heat last May and was found semi-conscious.

The girl initially had a five percent chance of survival, but has since made a full recovery.

Two women were charged this month for allegedly leaving the child on the bus, despite being the only passenger picked up on that round.