Perth stripper Miki Allbrite made $98,033 after working only 93 days

One stripper has revealed she made nearly $100,000 after working just 93 days a year — and she’s not even her club’s top earner.

Miki Allbrite calculated that she worked just under two days a week at the Voodoo Lounge in Perth’s entertainment district of Northbridge.

In a TikTok video, she said she made $98,033 in a year of minimum hours, averaging over $1,000 per night.

“So close to six figures, it’s not fair,” she said.

Miki claimed to be among the club’s top earners, but admitted that it was difficult to know her rank because not all of her colleagues are so open about their earnings.

“If I had to guess, I’d say I’m somewhere in the top third of my club’s dancers,” she said.

‘Like I’m not the best b***h or anywhere near the best b***h, but I’m fine. I’d say I’m slightly above average. I’m going to say top third.’

Miki said she didn’t always make $1,000 a night and there was a huge difference in her nightly earnings.

“The worst night I’ve had in the year was $65, and the best night I had was $3410,” she said.

“If you ask a stripper how much they make and they say it really depends, they’re not kidding.”

Miki kept a log of her earnings throughout the year and noted them in an Excel spreadsheet.

“It’s all calculated automatically. I made it myself – I’m pretty proud of it,” she said.

In the video, she points to a line graph showing her earnings each night, showing the busiest and quietest periods in the club.

Miki Admitted Even Though She Made Over $98,000, She Had To Take A Lot Less Home After Paying Taxes

“This is a chart that shows my earnings every night I’ve worked and the trend line and you can see it kind of went downhill towards the latter part of the financial year,” she said.

Miki admitted that although she made more than $98,000, she had much less after paying taxes.

“Before you all come to me – yes, I do have to pay taxes on all those dollars… and that sucks,” she said.

“So what I’m actually taking home in the fiscal year is somewhere around $80,000.”

Social media users praised the adult entertainer and most were surprised by her impressive documentation.

‘I think you’ve found a niche market in which SW gets financial knowledge. You should sell your Excel spreadsheet!’ one person wrote.

Another added: ‘Impressive registration! And well done with great earnings.’