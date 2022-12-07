Perth shuns work-from-home trend as locals return to the CBD in droves

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Office occupancy rates in Perth have reached 80 per cent compared to pre-Covid levels – the highest in the country – and experts suggest other capitals should take note.

The Property Council survey for November found office attendance on peak days was 88 percent.

“If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that flexible working is here to stay,” said Sandra Brewer, executive director of Property Council WA.

“But an 80 percent occupancy rate in our CBD not only highlights that there are many more workers in the CBD than at home, but the Perth CBD is a place where workers want to be.

Office occupancy rates in Perth (pictured) have reached 80 per cent compared to pre-Covid levels – the highest in the country

Shown is the overall occupancy rate in office buildings as a percentage of the pre-Covid percentage

“The city is buzzing with lots of exciting new activations, great shopping and food and beverage options, so naturally more people are coming back to the city.”

Ms Brewer said the property sector had shown leadership, while Prime Minister Mark McGowan had encouraged public sector workers to keep going to office.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen strong leadership in the public sector – from the prime minister,” Ms Brewer said.

“What we see in WA is officials from all departments and agencies are in their workplaces, working together and working hard to improve the WA community.

“Other public sector leaders in the capital should take note.”

Shown is the peak and low occupancy rate during the day in office buildings

Property Council WA executive director Sandra Brewer said the property sector had shown leadership, while Prime Minister Mark McGowan (pictured) had encouraged public sector workers to keep going to office

Ms Brewer said the only thing holding WA back was the lack of workers.

“Our affordable cost of living and high median incomes are enticing benefits, and together with a strong economy and lower housing costs, a good reason for workers to move to WA,” she said.

Mayor Basil Zempilas said he was very proud of the role the City of Perth had played.

“Our brand, City of Light, tells everyone who we are and what we stand for,” he said.

‘Our team has worked very hard on safety, cleanliness and events and attractions – and now we are seeing the reward. People want to be part of the hustle and bustle of our city.

‘The occupancy figures of the office prove it and so do our visitor numbers. Last week, more people entered our city after 6 p.m. than any other week this year.”