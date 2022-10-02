Perth Royal Show brawl caught on video in front of horrified families

<!–

Footage has emerged of a group of teenagers brawling in front of horrified families at the Perth Royal Show.

The group exchanged blows in front of showgoers on the final night of the annual event at the Claremont Showgrounds on Saturday.

Horrified onlookers recorded the brawl on their phones as it broke out near Sideshow Alley.

Two police officers then push their way through the striking crowd to try and break up the altercation

A man wearing a beanie can be seen throwing several punches at his opponent as the punches land on his face.

He is knocked back and manages to hold himself up by grabbing hold of the metal barrier.

Two police officers push their way through the beating crowd and try to break up the altercation.

Police were initially called to reports of a stabbing, but later confirmed that no one had been stabbed.

They have charged one person after the incident.