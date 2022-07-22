Perth rental market could KILL critically-ill 18 month-old infant from Esperance Western Australia

A shattered mother of five who desperately tries to rent a house near a hospital with her seriously ill son has been rejected more than 50 times.

Little Oakly Biggers has multiple serious heart conditions and the battling 18-month-old toddler has to be at Perth Children’s Hospital within an hour of his cardio team.

But mom Kirsty, 38, and her family live 500 miles away in Esperance, WA, and can’t find a rental home in Perth after she repeatedly lost it in the competitive market.

The single mother, Oakly, and three of his siblings have spent six months in a tiny room at a crisis center in Perth, where she fears she could kill her son.

“I just need a home for myself and my children – Oakly’s life isn’t forever,” the exhausted mother told the Daily Mail Australia. “Every day counts.”

“Every day with Oakly is precious – but I spend every spare moment driving around to find us a place where we can play or make memories.”

She added: ‘If he catches a cold or the flu, it can kill him – people come and go home all the time from our part and we have no control over it or if they’re infected.

“He has had open heart surgery and has been hospitalized twice in the last month because he contracted the adenovirus and the flu and both were critical to his life.

“However, he is such a small fighter, he survived and is doing better than expected, but we know we only have a limited time with him and I just want to make it better.”

Oakley was born with complex congenital heart disease, transposition of the great arteries, ventricular septal defect, double outlet right ventricle, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, interrupted and leaky valves and polysplenia, meaning he is severely immunocompromised in addition to his heart condition.

The toddler lives on borrowed time and spent the first 11 months in hospital with his mother who lived next door while her parents looked after her other children aged 19, 15, 14 and 8.

Now most of the family has been reunited in Perth, while their eldest daughter continues to work in Esperance, but after six months of searching they still can’t find a rental property.

“He could need urgent medical attention at any time, so we’ve decided to move 500 miles to the hospital,” said Mrs. Biggers, 38, who worked as a wool handler and horse trainer before Oakly’s birth.

“I thought it would be easy, as I have my own house and have had a very stable rent for seven years after that.

“But nobody wants to take a chance on a single mother with four kids. Most of the houses are already occupied before I even looked at them and the rest I’ve just been turned down.

‘I just haven’t had any luck. I didn’t think it would be too hard, but it was very tiring and very exhausting. We may not have long with Oakly, but this is how we live.

“Even though we still have Oakly, I want him to know what it’s like to have a real home.”

The family used to live in a three-bedroom house on a six-acre block in Esperance and owned horses, but now they all sleep in one room and share two bunk beds.

Ms. Biggers is looking for another three-bedroom home for about $400 a week, but she said landlords are opting for cashed-in FIFO workers or two-income couples.

Her friends and relatives now have a GoFundMe to help with the costs of caring for Oakly and finding a home for the family.

“I just want something within 70km or an hour’s drive of the hospital in Perth – that would be great,” she admitted.

“I have a little warrior baby. I am queen warrior. I do what it takes. We all do. We are team fighters. But it certainly starts to get difficult.

“It would be a miracle if we could find a place. I just cry when I think about it. It would be a blessing that would change our lives.”