Perth police in Western Australia save a family of ducklings from certain death on freeway

The Western Australian Police launched a daring rescue mission for a family of ducks lost and wandering in the rain on a busy highway.

The waddle was spotted Tuesday morning trying to cross the northbound lanes of the Mitchell Highway north of Perth.

Police had received calls from the shelducks trying to cross the highway and came to the side of the road to steer the ducks away from traffic.

Police officers braved traffic and torrential rain to mount the rescue operation

Waggling orders: Police (pictured) stopped a lane to help ducks walk off the road

With one police car blocking the entire left lane, two officers in hi-viz marched the ducks along the white paint.

The ducks looked to certain death on the low-visibility highway in the slippery wet conditions.

But the drama turned up a notch when one of the officers noticed one of the ducks had fallen into a roadside gutter.

The traffic enforcement officer launched a large-scale rescue operation, climbing down the drain and fish out the little duckling before returning it to the group.

Fair weather for ducks: An officer climbed down a drain to search for a missing duckling, getting soaked before retrieving a lucky duck

Thick as thieves: The duck troop was reunited at the animal shelter to dry out and recover

“With the help of Perth Traffic, one of our officers from the Traffic Enforcement Group managed to rescue one of the ducks after it fell into a roadside gutter,” the WA Police Department said.

The ducks were taken to an indigenous animal shelter in Malaga where they were given attention and care.

“How did they choose who went through the hole? Rock Paper Scissors?’ one viewer asked under the tweet from the WA Police Department.

“Good work everyone!” said another.