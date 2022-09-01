Perth neighbours’ seven-year battle over 90mm brick wall and leaves dropping into a pool

Two families in one of Australia’s most affluent suburbs are locked in a series of bitter lawsuits over a brick fence, sand left over after a house is built and leaves allegedly fallen into a swimming pool.

Anthony and Maria Priolo brought a ‘raft of complaints’ about how their neighbors’ house was built, on Viking Road in leafy and mostly serene Dalkeith, to the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

The Priolos alleged “nuisance, negligence and trespass” in the construction of a house by Yen Thi Tran and Khanh Nguyen, which began in 2015.

The troubles started shortly after the two sets of neighbors bought real estate side by side in 2013.

Anthony and Maria Priolo took complaints about how their neighbors’ home was built, on Viking Road in the leafy and mostly serene Perth suburb of Dalkeith, to the WA Supreme Court (pictured, the Priolos’ home)

They alleged ‘nuisance, negligence and trespass’ in the construction of the house next door, owned by Yen Thi Tran and Khanh Nguyen, which began in 2015.

The Priolos bought a four-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion on Viking Road for $4.5 million the same year as Ms. Tran and Mr. Nguyen bought the block next door for $2.15 million.

Mr. Nguyen, a registered contractor, had his companies, Civcon and Nonnii Constructions, build his own home on the property.

Both companies were the target of Priolo’s claims for injunctions and damages.

Seven years later, WA Supreme Court Chief Craig Sanderson warned that their ongoing court battle “promises will be long, bitter and costly.”

“Unfortunately, not all neighbors get along,” he wrote in a summary of the facts.

He noted that the same neighbors are embroiled in another lawsuit, in the Perth Magistrates Court, in which the Priolos allege leaves have fallen into their pool.

Sometimes the “mutual disgust” between neighbors was so great that “disputes spilled over to the courts,” wrote Master Sanderson.

‘This seems to be more common in’ [Perth’s] western suburbs.

“Maybe that’s because the people involved have sufficient resources.”

The Priolos asked for an injunction to force Ms. Tran and Mr. Nguyen to remove all sand and building materials left on their land, or for an instruction for them to build a new retaining wall between the two properties.

The Priolos were not satisfied with the construction of their neighbors’ house and want a new retaining wall between the properties (see the neighboring houses of Perth’s warring neighbors)

Mr Nguyen, a registered builder, had his companies, Civcon and Nonnii Constructions, build his own home on the site

A 90 millimeter wide brick wall separated the houses after the construction work.

Priolos’s claim statement asked for unspecified damages.

It concerned the court order, which was issued on May 28, 2021, but was served on three of the four defendants only the day before it expired on May 27, 2022.

Since Ms. Tran was on a business trip in Victoria, the Priolos did not have time to serve her with the subpoena and she had not authorized anyone to accept it on her behalf.

The subpoena was extended by the Supreme Court but challenged.

Master Sanderson denied the request to extend the subpoena.

“This is truly a case in which the plaintiffs, who have chosen to live by the sword, will die by the sword,” he wrote.

“The interests of justice simply do not justify granting the extension and the ex parte orders will be quashed.”

At the time of publication, no defense had been filed by Mr. Nguyen and Ms. Tran in the legal proceedings.