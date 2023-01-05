Perth mystery about young man left for dead on the front yard of a suburban home: Lee White

<!–

A man was brutally beaten and dumped on the front yard of a suburban home during a horrific attack that left detectives on the hunt for the killer baffled.

Lee White, 24, was found dead early Tuesday morning in the lawn of a house in High Wycombe.

He is believed to have been attacked before a mysterious caller alerted paramedics, they saw a man ‘collapse’.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found Mr. White dead and are now looking for his killer.

CCTV footage appears to show two figures dragging something on the lawn some time before police were called.

They believe the 24-year-old was the target and that forensics officers searched a public pay phone and a garbage can.

A house across the street from where Mr White was found is also being searched by police, although no arrests have yet been made.

Pastor Wazza Harvey, who knew Mr. White, took to Facebook to confirm and pay tribute to the young man’s death.

“So many people ask me questions. I have hesitated to name names out of respect for Lee’s family,” he said.

‘I will now confirm that the man found on the lawn in High Wycombe was Lee White.

“Only God knows of Lee’s final destination…but I take comfort in Lee’s more recent FB (Facebook) post: ‘God qualifies the called, He does not name the qualified'” – Lee White.

Shalom House founder Peter Lyndon-James told the Western Australian that Mr. White had been involved with the rehab facility for over a year in 2018.

“It’s a shock to all of us, he did extremely well at Shalom House… we are all in shock,” he said.

“He was an absolutely beautiful fellow.”

Reverend Harvey added, “Many people have prayed and hoped that his life would turn completely to the Lord.

Please pray for his grieving family. Please pray for your friends who keep relapsing and floundering or staying connected to the ‘scene’.

“That they turn completely to the Lord and stop looking at the world.

“Many recover and are restored through the saving grace and power of the Lord Jesus Christ, but the living reality is that some do not make it.”

Kill squad Det-Sen. Sergeant Michael Fogell said Tuesday that investigators believe this man’s injuries are the result of an assault and that other people may have been involved.

“The information I have at this time is that the St. John Ambulance was called about a man who had collapsed in the front yard and visited and located the man, examined him and then found him dead,” he said.

“We would try to speak to that person (who called) … they obviously know something because they called the police, and we would like to speak to them urgently,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.