Perth mum Sharmayne Fisher dies after she was struck and killed by BMW walking to 7-Eleven

Her two-year-old son, Jolton, was at her home, less than a mile away

A young mother was hit and killed by a car, leaving behind her two-year-old son who now faces a life without his parents.

Sharmayne Fisher, 22, was walking to her local 7-Eleven around 10:30pm Friday when she was hit by a black BMW hatchback on the corner of Morrison and Farall roads in Midvale, eastern Perth.

She was only 2 km from her home when the tragedy happened.

Her young son Jolton was being guarded by Mrs. Fisher’s mother at the time.

Ms. Fisher’s boyfriend and landlord, Nasser Malak, described her as a “beautiful girl” who was like family to him.

“I can’t believe what happened, very, very sad,” he said.

“I’m sorry for the mother and son, too.”

Ms Malak said the couple’s children often played together and celebrated birthdays or had barbecues.

He said the young mother was a “very pretty girl, very good girl, very serious girl, straightforward.”

“I took care of her like a younger sister,” he added.

Ms. Fisher’s grandmother told the ABC that her granddaughter was a gifted artist who enjoyed designing tattoos.

A close friend of Mrs. Fisher was driving past the intersection shortly after the accident and was unaware that she had been hit.

The young mother was hit by a black BMW driver at the corner of two roads. The driver, a 32-year-old woman, was not injured and has been questioned by police

She later called her phone while emergency services were on the scene.

Ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the crash, but Ms. Fisher died before they arrived.

The 32-year-old woman behind the wheel of the black BMW was not injured.

It is clear that the driver has been questioned by the police and tested for drugs and alcohol.