Perth mum confused by weird extra sink in her friend's kitchen as many guess i's an ice trough

An Australian woman has left hundreds scratching their heads after asking about her friend’s strange extra kitchen sink.

The Perth mother asked members of Cleaning and organizing Inspiration Australia Facebook group if anyone knew what the ‘strange basin’ was used for.

Many were puzzled by the mysterious kitchen feature, while others offered their suggestions from an ice cube tray, plant holder to a food server.

A mum took to the internet to ask people what they thought the ‘weird extra basin’ in her friend’s kitchen was and pulled in dozens of suggestions, including an herb planter and food server

‘Friends bought a house with this weird sink behind the normal sinks in the kitchen. What is it used for?’ she asked in the post.

Many took to the comments to give their guesses with some thoughts that it could be used to plant herbs.

“No idea, but it’s the perfect place to put pots of herbs,” one user suggested.

‘I think it’s for sponges, soap and washing up liquid,’ speculated another, while a third thought it could be used to put dishes in.

The most popular suggestion was for the basin to be used as an ice tray to keep drinks cold during parties, which the mum said made ‘the most sense’

‘Is there a line under the sink for a bain-marie? You know like bistros that keep food dishes warm,’ another theorized.

‘It’s a planter. You can also use it as an ice bucket. Very common a few years ago,’ someone wrote.

The most popular suggestion was that the basin was used as an ice trough, but some questioned why it should be placed close to a window.

‘I’d say the originally designed purpose is for an ice well, but given its location – near a window and not at the end/edge of an island bench. They probably used it for herbs,’ one woman added.

“Strangely it looks like an ‘ice trough/ice well’ for storing drinks. It’s popular in real boujee properties, although not usually up against a window,” said another.

“They would most likely have a sliding window in front of it so you tend to fill it with ice cream and drinks at parties so people don’t have to come inside to drink,” said a third.

The mum who asked the question thanked everyone for their guesses and said the ice bucket suggestion ‘makes the most sense’.