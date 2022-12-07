Perth Mining company Mineral Resources forced to hunt for workers in New Zealand to fill $300k job

Construction supervisors and superintendents can earn up to $300,000

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Perth mining company has been forced to look for workers in New Zealand after Australians turned down a job that pays $300,000 a year.

Mineral Resources has launched a new advertising campaign designed to attract Kiwi tradies with a ‘great payout package’ and ‘incredible incentives’.

CEO Mike Gray told New Zealanders tuning in to local radio on Wednesday morning that they could make triple the money working in Australian mines.

One of the highest-paying jobs is construction supervisors and superintendents, who can earn a comfortable salary of up to $300,000 a year.

“We’re offering a lot,” Mr. Gray told listeners.

‘The incentives are amazing, and I have no doubt that our salaries double [New Zealand salaries]in some examples they triple.’

A Perth mining company has been forced to look for workers in New Zealand after Australians turned down a job that pays $300,000 a year (workers in Sydney pictured)

Mineral Resources has launched a new ad campaign promising Kiwi tradies a ‘great pay package’ and ‘amazing incentives’ on a mine job (workers at a Perth mine)

Mineral Resources expects to fill a variety of roles, including construction, mining, operations, unskilled labor, and management.

Higher paying positions are also offered, such as being a mining engineer.

Workers were flowing in and out of New Zealand to work in the Perth mines, with about half the workforce only working six months of the year.

It comes just months after Australian mines made a similar call for staff, as the industry faces unprecedented worker shortages.

Mining companies have responded to this shortfall by offering large salaries and bonuses to secure talent. Thiess mining services company has offered new hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus and a $5,000 bonus for a successful referral.

Mineral Resources expects to fill a variety of roles, including construction, mining, operations, unskilled labor and management (pictured, workers at a Perth site)

Australian Resource and Energy Employers Association chief executive Steve Knott told Daily Mail Australia that the skills shortage in the mining industry is unprecedented.

“Overwhelmingly, the biggest problem for mining, oil and gas companies and the supply chain is getting the people to do the job,” Knott said.

“This is due to a variety of factors, including the disruption from the Covid pandemic and ongoing high levels of growth across all commodity areas.

“Market demand has seen base pay rates rise to extraordinary levels and companies also pay huge sign-on and retention and loyalty bonuses to try to attract and retain people.”

Australian Resource and Energy Employers Association chief executive Steve Knott told Daily Mail Australia that the skills shortage in the mining industry is unprecedented.

Data recently released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows that the mining sector has the highest average full-time earnings at around $140,000 a year.

While specialized skills such as mining engineering, geology and drilling command the highest wages, Mr Knott noted that the current environment was “unique” in its high demand for semi-skilled and low-skilled workers.

Despite the high salaries and other incentives on offer, mining is not for everyone.

It usually means at least two-week blocks of work in isolated areas with sometimes quite basic living conditions.

12-hour shifts often involve heavy physical labor in a high-pressure environment where mistakes can cost a company millions and therefore lead to instant redundancy, meaning a high turnover rate.