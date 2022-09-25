Perth man Neil Jackson left homeless after WA Public Trustee lost his $2.8million

Mr Jackson, still injured, is living out of his car and unable to receive social assistance benefits

The trustee reportedly lost the money in foreign investments that he did not agree to

Mr Jackson’s money to live on was given to the WA Public Trustee to manage

Australians are furious when they see a man worth millions become homeless and live out of his car because a public trustee has squandered his fortune.

Perth man Neil Jackson, 63, was awarded $2.8 million after a traumatic car accident in 1997 left him with serious brain damage.

His money was placed under the control of the Ministry of Justice of Western Australia to manage and he was denied access to disability or pension payments until 2029.

Now his outraged family, along with members of the community, are calling for an investigation into the public sector blunder.

Neil Jackson (above) has been left homeless after his $2.8 million was given to the WA Public Trustee to manage

What is a public confidant? The Public Trustee provides independent, professional trustee and asset management services to the Western Australian community. These include drafting of wills and standing powers of attorney, administration of deceased estates, and personal trustee and administration services. The Public Trustee provides a range of free and paid community services accessible to all Western Australians, including: – Prepare and advise on making your will with the public trustee. – Prepare Enduring Powers of Attorney (EPA) and act as Done under an EPA. – Managing deceased estates. – Managing the financial affairs of people who are legally unable to do so themselves. – Acting as a Trustee for people under the age of 18. Acting as a Trustee when appointed to manage personal injury or criminal injury compensation. – Acting as Trustee upon appointment by deed. Support and audit the accounts of private personal financial administrators. Source: The Western Australian Government

Mr Jackson’s ex-wife Janet Jackson said the money he would have to live on for the rest of his life had been gambled by the State Department for foreign investment that Mr Jackson did not agree to.

His story has been widely shared online with commentators describing his situation as “heartbreaking” and “disgusting.”

“The Public Trustee is a terrible organization!” one person wrote.

Jackson said he feels “a nothing” and has given up all hope for his future.

“It’s been 25 years of hell and it goes on and on and I can’t take it anymore,” Mr Jackson said Nine news.

“I just want to go to sleep and not wake up.”

Mr Jackson (pictured with his ex-wife Janet) suffered serious brain damage after a traumatic car accident in 1997

Ms Jackson’s story has been widely shared online with commentators describing his situation as “heartbreaking” and “disgusting”

With the millions lost to strangers, Mr. Neil had one asset to hold onto, his home in his southern suburbs, but it… burned down in 2019.

Ms. Jackson said the trustee later sold Mr. Jackson’s land without telling him.

“We have nothing to say about all his money. Where it is, where it’s going,” she said.

With no money and nowhere to go amid a global pandemic, Neil had to sleep in his car and has not been able to find shelter since.

The former millionaire now has secure access to food and “weekly showers” only through a non-profit organization.

Commentators on Reddit were devastated to hear about Mr Jackson’s ordeal, but said he isn’t the first to be mistreated by the Public Trustee.

Mr Jackson lives out of his car (above) and relies on a charity for ‘weekly showers’

Commenters on Reddit were devastated to hear about Mr Jackson’s ordeal but said he wasn’t the first to be mistreated by the Public Trustee

“This absolutely broke my heart. It sounds like he’s out of money, but I hope this story can give this man the help he needs,” one person wrote.

“The man had $2.7 million that was gambled away by a government department who then sold his land under him and now he gets weekly showers,” said another.

“My grandmother’s medical care was recently taken over by the Public Trustee in Perth. They insisted on moving her from my mother to a nursing home. Her health deteriorated very quickly and she died 17 days later. We buried her yesterday. They’re a bunch of assholes,” claimed a third.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the WA Public Trustee for comment.