Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas quits co-hosting Perth’s Triple M breakfast show after two years

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Basil Zempilas, 51, has announced that September 23 will be his last day as co-host of Perth’s Triple M breakfast program.

Zempilas resigned to focus on his role as mayor of Perth and his other media duties.

Zempilas joined Triple M two years ago at the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, but he immediately came under fire for using the airwaves to advance his bid to become the mayor of Perth before taking the lead. elections in October 2020.

Basil Zempilas, 51, has announced that September 23 will be his last day as co-host of Perth’s Triple M breakfast program. He resigned to focus on his role as Perth Lord Mayor and his other media duties

“Right now I need more flexibility in my day and I’m very grateful that Triple M has been so accommodating,” he said this week.

“It’s no secret that I’ve come and gone quite a bit over the past few months and between now and the end of the year, I’ve taken an extra step in my travel commitments.

“As much as I would love to be in two places at once, the right decision is to finish at Triple M after the Grand Final weekend.”

Zempilas joined Triple M two years ago at the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, but he immediately came under fire for using the airwaves to advance his bid to become the mayor of Perth before taking the lead. elections in October 2020. He is pictured here with his co-hosts Xavier Ellis and Michelle Anderson

Basil continues: ‘I do this in the knowledge that in Michelle Anderson I am leaving Xav and our fantastic audience in the best hands.

“I am very proud of the role I have played in the launch of a new station in Perth, I will be delighted to see the brand grow. I will always remain connected to Triple M.”

Xavier Ellis and Michelle Anderson will continue to host the breakfast show together, Basil’s replacement has not yet been confirmed.

Xavier and Michelle will continue to present the breakfast show together, Basil’s replacement has not yet been confirmed

2022 was a year of change for Zempilas, who also retired from his full-time presenting role on Channel Seven, including co-hosting Weekend Sunrise.

Despite giving up his roles, he remains a sports presenter on the Seven network.

During Zempilas’ tenure at Triple M, the breakfast show reached number 7 and attracted 6.4 percent of listeners on its most recent radio ratings.

Triple M Perth content director Tim Arnold paid tribute to Basil’s pivotal role in launching Triple M Perth – owned by Southern Cross Austereo – which was previously Hit 92.9 and is now an established mainstream channel.

“He played such a pivotal role in the launch of the 92.9 Triple M,” said Mr. Arnold.

“It means Basil is and always will be part of our DNA.

“He has been the greatest champion of our station for the past two years and I know he will remain a champion for us even if he is no longer in the building every morning.”