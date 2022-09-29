Perth jogger attacker strangled woman blames crime on ‘pints of beer and sniffing cocaine’

Man says alcohol and cocaine drove him to shocking attack on woman

The man who attacked a woman while she was on an afternoon jog said pints of beer, shots of Sambuca and snorting cocaine drove him to commit the horrific crime.

Dudley Pederson-Sullivan, 24, violently assaulted a petite woman on a dark street in Subiaco last July, putting her in a choke hold before putting his hand over her mouth.

He appeared in Perth District Court on Thursday after admitting strangulation and deprivation of liberty in a shocking attack that lasted just under a minute.

Details of Pederson-Sullivan’s violence were revealed by prosecutor Ashton Garrett, who said it was almost dark when he pounced on the woman next to Railway Parade. The West reported.

He ran at her from behind and put his victim in a choke hold.

Pederson-Sullivan squeezed her so tightly that she struggled to breathe as she tried to escape his clutches.

He then used his other arm to tighten his grip around her.

The two fell to the ground as the victim screamed for help. Pederson-Sullivan then put his hand over her mouth to stifle her cries.

She was able to escape moments later despite Pederson-Sullivan grabbing and ripping her jacket.

The perpetrator was identified by a cigarette lighter he left at the scene.

Pederson-Sullivan’s defense attorney Roseymary Myers said her client had been on an alcohol and drug-fueled binge in the days leading up to the violent assault.

Earlier that afternoon he had consumed a cocktail of beer, Sambuca and cocaine.

Prosecutors admitted that Pederson-Sullivan was motivated by stress over a recent relationship breakdown rather than anything sexual.

“He’s found a way to lash out,” Ms. Myers said.

It was also revealed in court that he had been issued a warrant by a NSW court just months earlier, which the prosecutor said involved ‘not similar but relevant’ offending.

The court heard the 24-year-old ‘struggled to believe’ he had committed the crime.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on October 3.