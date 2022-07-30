Perth hot sauce queen Renae Bunster launches new Bloody Karen premade cocktail

A mother of two behind multimillion-dollar hot sauce company ‘Bunsters’ says her latest business venture was inspired by taking down too many Bloody Marys during Covid lockdowns.

Perth’s mother, 44, also decided to launch her own vodka infused with the company’s Sh*t the Bed sauce after a pre-made cocktail left her with a bad rash.

‘I developed a hot, patchy itchy rash after drinking a dodgy looking cocktail imported from the UK. I’ve complained to the manager to find out what was in it and I’m still waiting for a response from them,” the former television journalist said.

“I have one of those ‘we’ll get back to you in a minute’ emails, but they still haven’t told me what it said, so I just don’t know.

“I decided to make a better alternative, the Bloody Karen.”

Former Perth TV journalist Renae Bunster (pictured) is the mastermind behind a multimillion-dollar hot sauce company. Now she has announced her latest business venture

Perth’s mum launched the company after drinking one too many Bloody Marys during the coronavirus lockdown — and the brand has since been valued at $35 million dollars

After a pre-made cocktail left Renae with a serious rash, she was persistent in wanting to create a better alternative and created the latest offering called the ‘Bloody Karen’ (pictured)

While Renae’s idea may seem simple, the mother admitted that making the vodka wasn’t as simple as “pouring the hot sauce into the vodka.”

“When I was locked up and homeschooling my kids, I drank quite a few Bloody Marys and the vodka made me think ‘how can I make these drinks any faster’ one day?” Renae previously told FEMAIL.

‘After some research I came up with the idea to put the Sh*t the Bed (sauce) in the vodka.

“I basically got all the ingredients, all the fruits and veggies and the stuff that’s in the hot sauce, and let them seep into the vodka.”

Renae said she enlisted the help of a number of mixologists and professionals to make sure it “tastes really good,” including Alchemy Distillers in Victoria’s Yarra Valley.

The result is a $70 premium small-batch vodka infused with all the natural, fresh ingredients that have made Sh*t the Bed such a worldwide hit.

The same can-do mentality fueled Renae’s latest ready-to-drink cocktail infused with vodka, spicy tomato sauce and vitamins, with two standard drinks per can.

Renae also realized that some premix cocktails don’t list all the ingredients on the package, but the Bunsters drinks do.

“Other premixed cocktails on offer in Australia are really disappointing. They’re either too weak, too small, too full of sugar or full of God knows what because they don’t contain any ingredients,” Renae says.

“Most of them will give you diabetes before they give you a buzz. My new premium range of ready-to-drink drinks addressed all the pain points I encountered with every other ready-to-drink cocktail on the market.”

Bunsters also sell a range of other cocktails including mojito, margarita and long black tini

Although her company is valued at $35 million and Renae’s personal stake is $15 million, she has no intention of spending her earnings.

“I’m not interested in selling the business now, we’re just getting started. I think these cocktails have the potential to scale globally. There is no other company in the world that does what we do,” she said.

‘We are the first company in the world to put a Mango Daiquiri in a can! Can you believe it? And it’s an unreal drink. It’s our most popular seller.’

Once launched, the Bloody Karen cocktail will be available for purchase on the Bunsters website.

To celebrate the Bloody Karen cocktail, Bunsters is giving away $500 worth of Bunsters products to the person with the best Karen haircut in Australia

Entrants must be over 18 years of age and the person in the photo must give permission to enter. The hairstyle doesn’t even have to be current.

Those interested in entering the contest can enter by sending a photo to karen@bunstersworldwide.com.

Entries close on August 12 and the winner will be chosen by Renae.