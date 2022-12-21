Perth freeway crash: Dashcam video captures Lexus flipping, smashing into Audi before driver flees

Police are actively looking for the trio, believed to have fled to Lake Monger

All three passengers in the Lexus survived the crash and fled on foot

Shocking dash cam footage shows a speeding car colliding into another driver and a concrete barrier, rolling over countless times and bursting into flames.

The southbound Lexus RX 350 aggressively crosses multiple lanes and then crashes into an Audi S3 traveling in the same direction on the Mitchell Freeway in Leederville, near Perth’s CBD, at 6:10 p.m. Monday.

Miraculously, the driver and his two passengers all survived the incident and were seen crawling out of the mutilated, burning vehicle and fleeing on foot from the 100 km/h highway through nearby bushes.

Police are actively looking for the trio, who are believed to be heading for nearby Lake Monger.

Dashcam footage has captured the shocking moment when a car caught fire (pictured) after crashing into another car, guide rail before going over the Mitchell highway in Leederville near Perth’s CBD

Emergency services trying to contain the flames blocked the highway for hours, bringing traffic to a halt in Perth.

Commuters in a southerly direction came to a standstill for miles as a result.

One of the witnesses to the surprise crash was Wilson Tucker, MP of the WA House of Lords.

“Honestly, at one point I think this car was up in the air,” Mr. Tucker told 7NEWS.

“It definitely rolled a number of times.

“It’s a very shocking incident and we didn’t think anyone was running away from this.”

Miraculously, all three passengers survived the crash, crawled out of the wreckage and escaped on foot. Police are actively looking for the trio (pictured, the moment the car crashed for the first time)

WA police have told Daily Mail Australia that the manhunt for the male driver and his two passengers, another man and a woman, is ongoing.

Police have urged witnesses or people with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at crimestopperswa.com.au