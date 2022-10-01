Perth father Ty Brickley fighting for his life after being hit by a car

This is the harrowing moment a father-of-three opened his eyes for the first time after losing his leg in a horrific crash.

Ty Brickley, 32, was left in a coma after being hit by a car while unpacking furniture in Belmont, Perth.

Horrified witnesses said Mr Bickley was standing on the ramp of a lorry when he was hit by the car.

His leg was severed at the knee in the crash and he is fighting for his life.

However, his family say he is now showing signs of recovery, with footage showing him opening his eyes for the first time.

talking with 7 NewsMr Brickey’s older sister, Tina, said a tourniquet applied by his colleague saved his life.

‘If it wasn’t for him – we were told – he wouldn’t be here now, so I want to say thank you to him and everyone else who was there.’

Mr. Brickley has undergone three operations on his leg and it is now amputated above the knee.

He has also battled sepsis, but is now battling pneumonia.

Doctors are still unclear about the severity of Mr. Brickley’s brain damage.

He suffered three fractures to the back of the skull and a large amount of bruising to the front of the brain.

Police and WorkSafe investigations are still ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his young family cope.

“Ty was the main provider for his wife Alannah and his 3 children Sophie, Matthew and Isaac,” wrote organizer Lee Hutcheson.

‘I hope we can support by raising some funds to help them through this challenging time.’