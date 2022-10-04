Perth family receives note from neighbor after throwing a rowdy 21st birthday party until midnight

A disgruntled neighbor has been criticized for leaving a ‘passive aggressive’ note to a nearby resident for making noise ‘until midnight’ at their 21st birthday party.

The author sarcastically congratulated the birthday boy’s parents for raising ‘another dismissive and disrespectful human being’ and scolded the son for ‘choosing’ to be ‘insulting’ to his neighbours.

The newly minted 21-year-old from Perth shared the note, which was written in a red font, to the satirical news site The Bell Tower Times adding that the neighbor had received a flyer prior to the party warning them of potential noise.

A Perth man who just celebrated his 21st birthday shared a nasty note left by a neighbor after his party, calling him “abusive”, “rejecting and disrespectful” and shocking hundreds online

‘To the parent: Congratulations on raising a 21 year old and teaching them to not care about the neighbors, party hard and actually be another dismissive and disrespectful person. Good work!’ the snarky message read.

So for the ‘birthday person’, the resident urged them to be considerate of their neighbors when partying until midnight and to ‘use your brain’.

“I really think this is a milestone to be celebrated and I hope you never, ever encounter neighbors like yourself in your life,” they said.

‘If and when you decide to have a family or come home tired from work or even want to have the RIGHT to sleep soundly in your own home, yes that is a RIGHT, please be considerate of your neighbours.’

They said participants should have notified their neighbors in advance so they could ‘plan or prepare for the circumstances’ or take the celebrations to a club or restaurant.

‘But no, you chose to be abusive, disrespectful and guess what… you have to live with that!’ it wrote.

Vote Who is wrong? The party organizers 1 vote

The Ugly Banknote Maker 1 vote

“You’re 21 now, try to be a respectful adult next time.”

Hundreds took to the comments to slam the ‘lousy’ note maker and wish the recipient a happy birthday.

‘You mean they partied until midnight then shut it down without police intervention? They should count that as a success! Happy 21st!’ wrote a person.

‘My Goodness! A 21st birthday party! It went to midnight! I am shocked and horrified! So reckless! *insert sarcasm font*,’ joked another.

‘Some people just need to get a life. If it was loud until 4am, fine. But it sounds like it ended at midnight. Good on them!’ said a third.

“Someone is upset they never got an invite,” joked a fourth.

Others said that while the nasty neighbor was out of line, the family should have informed nearby residents if they were having a loud party.

‘Just to clear things up, flyers were sent out and certainly received. How else would they have known it was a 21st party?’ replied the young man.

It is not the first time that a not-so-neighborly note has caused a stir online.

A furious resident has received a surprisingly well-mannered response after writing an explosive note telling his neighbor to keep the noise down at night.

The heated exchange between the Perth neighbors was shared The Bell Tower Times 2.0which leaves the viewers eyes.

A furious resident has received a surprisingly polite response after writing an explosive note telling his neighbor to keep the noise down at night

The disgruntled Mosman Park local wrote an angry note to the noisy neighbor telling them to stop playing videos loudly at night and taped it to a wall in the complex.

‘Just a hint. Don’t play your personal growth videos at maximum volume at night, you reckless f***er, the message read.

Despite the rude tone, the resident to whom the message was addressed wrote a polite reply on the back of the page, apologizing for causing a disturbance and asking the note-maker to clean up their language.

‘Sincere apologies if my podcast bothered you. I adjust the volume and position of my speaker. It was nowhere near max volume, but appreciate that the sound has to travel and I’m sorry,’ they wrote.

Despite the tense tone, the rowdy resident to whom the note was addressed wrote a polite reply on the back of the page, apologizing and asking the note-maker to clean up their language.

‘I also have a tip that it is not very nice or considerate to curse your neighbor either. It is quite enough to make them aware of a problem. Peace and love xoxo.’

People in the comments were impressed by the ‘restrained’ and reasonable response and joked the resident who wrote the mean message might need to listen to a ‘personal growth’ podcast himself.

“I think the personal growth podcast actually needs to be turned up to max volume… obviously the neighbor needs them more,” one woman laughed.

‘The f*** witty call was a bit blunt but I really appreciate the restrained but quickly simmering tension as a dynamic,’ replied another.

‘Yeah maybe just ask the guy nicely. It seems to work in most parts of the world,’ said a third.

‘Those podcasts must work, well done,’ laughed one man, and another said: ‘Somebody’s been told.’