Perth drowning: Police investigating after Issac Powell died in Canning Vale backyard pool

Legal action and police charges are looming after a little boy tragically drowns in a neighbor’s pool while his aunt delivers a heartbreaking update.

Isaac Powell, 3, was playing at his new home in Canning Vale, Perth, last Thursday when he slipped through a hole in the fence and snuck into a neighbour’s back garden.

His frantic mother Zahra noticed the toddler was missing and searched nearby streets for 15 minutes before Isaac was found lifeless by teens in a neighbor’s pool.

Isaac was on a ventilator at Perth Children’s Hospital for five days before his parents made the heartbreaking decision on Monday to switch it off.

His grieving parents Zahra and Stephen and older brother Daniel are unlikely to return to their “forever” home the family bought days earlier, his aunt revealed on Wednesday.

Authorities are investigating whether the pool in the neighbour’s backyard was properly fenced after Western Australia Police requested City of Canning Council inspection records for the pool.

That’s what a criminal lawyer said The Western Australian the homeowner and the municipality can both be held liable.

“The neighbors are liable because they have a pool, so they must have fenced it properly,” Carolyn Smiddy-Brown told the publication.

“But it’s not just the homeowner, it’s the council that certifies that the fence complies with all applicable regulations… so I’d say they could also be held liable if it doesn’t meet the requirements.

“There was a hole in this fence and that’s tragic, but how he got into that pool is the real issue here.”

Canning Mayor Patrick Hall confirmed that the council has been contacted and is cooperating with police.

“Meanwhile, give your kids a hug, keep them safe around pools and waterways, and think about this little boy and his family,” he wrote Wednesday.

It comes after Isaac’s shattered father sent a powerful message to every pool owner.

“If you have a swimming pool, keep your fences up, and the people who found him didn’t know CPR,” Mr Powell told Nine News.

“I’m not saying it could have saved him, but it’s better than doing nothing.”

Within two days, nearly $40,000 was raised, nearly doubling the original goal for Isaac’s funeral.

Isaac’s aunt Ummu Bakri revealed his parents were involved in conversations about how donations will be used when she gave another update on Wednesday.

“As it is unlikely that Stephen, Zahra and their son Daniel will return to their home in Canning Vale where this tragic and traumatic event took place, it is intended that any donations received in addition to funeral costs will be used to help the family find a temporary alternative. to move. housing, along with other medical expenses and bereavement and support counseling,” Ms. Bakri posted on Facebook.

“Your generosity and kind words are truly appreciated by Stephen, Zahra and the family.

“Isaac’s funeral is currently being organized and will be held soon for family and close friends. Stephen and Zahra ask for privacy in this time of mourning.”

Mr Powell added: “It was meant to be our family home and we have to sell it I think, we don’t want to go back.

He fought back tears as he paid tribute to his beautiful boy and revealed that the family had moved to the area days earlier.

“He was just playing in the backyard and he managed to find a hole in the fence,” he said.

“He went on to our neighbour’s house, I haven’t even met them yet, I don’t know them at all… and he fell into their pool.

“He’s at peace now and we should take comfort from that.”

Mr. Powell described his youngest son as full of energy with a cheeky giggle.

“He was the cutest little boy, you wouldn’t see him without a car in his hand,” he said.

“He’ll have a few cars when he goes.”

Ms. Bakri also revealed that her sister was organizing for a family gathering at the new house when Isaac disappeared.

“I don’t think time will ever heal as she will have a reminder of her child’s death on every birthday,” she said.

“When she was decorating the new house, she realized that her three-year-old son was missing,” she posed.

“When she searched the house and backyard, she couldn’t find him. All she could think was that maybe he’d managed to open the side door to the garage and run out into the street.

The tragedy followed a spate of drownings in Australia over the Christmas and New Year holidays.