Perth boy Joshua Schuetz fighting for life after horror accident in Bali

A promising five-a-side football star is fighting for his life in a Bali hospital after being involved in a horrific quad bike accident.

Joshua Schuetz, 8, from Perth, was on vacation with his family before a soccer tournament he was due to compete in this weekend.

The family was out on a quad bike tour when Joshua suffered critical injuries in the “most unimaginable accident” on Wednesday.

He was a passenger on a bicycle driven by his older brother when it overturned.

Joshua was trapped under the bike and his brother had to free him.

He suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage and remains in a coma in intensive care.

His parents were forced to shell out $20,000 on the spot before Joshua could be transferred to an intensive care unit at another hospital to be treated by a neurosurgeon.

Family friend Bernice Ariasa has created a fundraising for the family to cover medical costs in Bali and help fund a medical flight to bring Joshua home.

“They had to pay an additional $10,000 deposit for a blood transfusion,” he wrote.

‘So far the bill is $60,000, but it increases with every hour he spends in the hospital.

‘(Joshua) underwent surgery and the cost of this is unknown, he is in stable condition but in a coma.

A team of Australian doctors and nurses are en route to transport Joshua to Perth Children’s Hospital.

More than $65,000 has been raised.

‘Hundreds of prayers are for our sweet, fun and full of life Joshy. We just want him safe and sound,” the page ends.

Cockburn Wolves Futsal Club shared a post on social media asking their community to come together to support one of their “beloved little champions who was undergoing neurosurgery in Bali.”

“The Wolves is an inclusive club and we call on all of our members from any religious background to pray for healing and hold space in your hearts for Joshy Schuetz and his family,” a Facebook post read.