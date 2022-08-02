Perth Airport power outage causes chaos for thousands of travellers: Qantas Jetstar Virgin

Wild weather has caused a power outage at Perth Airport, shattering travelers’ plans.

The airport on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the outrage caused by the severe weather in the Western Australian capital of the past 24 hours.

Western Power is now working to resolve the outage at the airport, which affected terminal lighting.

Some flights are delayed or even cancelled.

‘The power supply to Perth Airport has been temporarily affected. Due to the disruption, airline services will be delayed. Safety and security remain our top priorities,” the airport tweeted late Tuesday afternoon.

6PR listeners have told the radio station that the outage has affected passengers trying to get through security checkpoints and those exiting the parking lot.

It comes as wild weather continues to plague the city with the chance of a thunderstorm and potentially damaging winds with winds of 50 to 70 kph from the west.

“Strong westerly winds create tough surf conditions with swells up to 8 meters off Rottnest Island this morning,” the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“These winds will last until late Wednesday, and sea conditions won’t abate until Thursday.”

More to come.