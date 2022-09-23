Personal trainer Sophie Allen shares exactly what she eats in a day

Australian personal trainer Sophie Allen has shared an insight into what she eats in a day to maintain her toned physique and body mass.

The 32-year-old from Sydney shared a video on Instagram to inspire her 380,000 followers to eat well every day – and revealed she doesn’t track calories either.

Her ‘day on a plate’ consists of home-cooked meals high in protein, vegetables and carbohydrates, such as pasta or rice.

Sophie starts the morning with an almond cappuccino followed by chocolate protein overnight oats with berries and salted caramel sauce.

Aussie personal trainer Sophie Allen has shared exactly what she eats on a non-calorie tracking day

For lunch, she had a bowl of gluten-free shrimp pasta with peas, goat cheese and tomatoes

For lunch, Sophie enjoyed a bowl of gluten-free prawn pasta with peas, goat cheese and tomatoes, which she said tasted ‘delicious’.

In the afternoon, she ate two slices of rice bread – one topped with Vegemite and avocado, and the other with peanut butter, sliced ​​bananas and a drizzle of honey.

Sophie also reminded others to drink at least two liters of water every day to stay hydrated.

Drinking 2L daily has been shown to promote smooth digestion and improve skin’s natural radiance while reducing the risk of headaches, hypertension and other stress-related pain.

‘You have to stay hydrated girls. You need to have your emotional support water bottle with you at all times,’ Sophia said in the video.

For dinner, which was her last meal of the day, Sophie made a rice dish with eggs, chicken and vegetables

For dinner, which was her last meal of the day, Sophie made a rice dish with eggs, chicken and vegetables.

Eating a hearty meal for dinner that contains protein, carbohydrates and vegetables will keep you full for longer and until breakfast the next morning.

The recommended daily calorie intake for women is between 1600-2000 calories per day, while men need 2200-3000 calories per day, according to Healthline.

Sophie also previously revealed that she spends around $200 a week on groceries, which usually include lean protein, fruit and vegetables, healthy fats and healthy carbs.

Sophie, 32, is known for sharing exercise ideas, meal prep tips and health advice online

What is Sophie’s typical weekly shopping list? BUDGET: $200 per week The 30-year-old shared what she buys in a week (pictured) * PROTEIN: Extra lean organic ground beef, prawns, barramundi, chicken breast, rump cut steak, protein powder, eggs and egg whites. *CARBOHYDRATES: Gluten-free bread, gluten-free dairy-free brioche buns, pita bread, rice cakes, gluten-free Weetbix, mini rice cakes dipped in chocolate, dark chocolate, sugar and salt-reduced tomato sauce. * FRUIT AND VEGETABLES: Pineapple, bananas, pumpkin, cauliflower, zucchini, broccolini, tomatoes, basil, cos lettuce, blueberries and strawberries. * HEALTHY FATS: Peanut butter, almond flour, macadamia nuts, vegan cheese. Source: Sophie Allen

Last year, Sophie revealed how she lost six kilos in just eight weeks.

On Instagram, she said that it wasn’t just her body that changed, but she also experienced a ‘huge mindset growth’.

To lose the weight, she simply reduced her calorie intake and followed the pattern consistently, increasing her daily steps and maintaining her exercise routine.

Last year, Sophie revealed how she lost six kilos in just eight weeks. To lose the weight, she simply reduced her calorie intake and followed the pattern consistently, increasing her daily steps and maintaining her exercise routine

She said it wasn’t just her body that changed, but she also experienced ‘tremendous mindset growth’

“Instead of sharing the basic things I did to achieve weight loss, let me tell you about what I’ve been doing for the past six months and five years,” she wrote on Instagram.

‘For five years I worked out, slimmed, rebounded, slimmed again, rebounded again, competed in a bikini contest, rebounded again, slimmed, rebounded, again and again… and again.

‘I’ve either always been on a diet or I haven’t, and when I wasn’t I was so sick of it that I struggled to turn it around properly and keep the weight off. The only consistency was that I turned up at the gym and got stronger week after week.’

Sophie went on to explain that six months before, she spent ‘all the time sitting at maintenance/slight excess and feeling uncomfortable’ and began to question her ‘identity, abilities, life and self-worth’.