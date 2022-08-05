Personal trainer shares the six health ‘tweaks’ she made to lose nine kilos

An Australian personal trainer has shared the subtle health tweaks she’s made to her diet and exercise regimen to lose nine pounds amid the Covid pandemic.

health guru Alice Evanswho lives in Victoria and works at F45 Mitcham and Croydon, took to Instagram on July 29 to share a before and after photo of her physique at the start of the pandemic and today.

“Don’t forget to look back to see how far you’ve come 2020 – 2022. Covid has done me good… Same bikini but nine kilos apart. Different priorities and now a much stronger and streamlined mindset,” said the 24-year-old.

Despite not keeping track of her calories or restricting her food in any way, Ms. Evans has revolutionized her health, with a 10 percent loss of body fat, an increase of one pound of muscle mass, and a loss of 10 cm around her abs.

“I’ve reduced my alcohol intake,” she said, explaining why the body becomes sluggish after we pour ourselves a drink.

“Low-calorie drinks are okay, but it’s not just the calories that make you fat. The body does not like ethanol because it sees it as a toxin, so it will prioritize digesting the ethanol to remove it from your body over food.

“As a result, all the food you ate that day/after has a hard time being digested and is stored as fat.”

Ms. Evans eliminated processed foods from her diet and significantly reduced the amount of saturated fat she ate.

ALICE EVANS’ SUBTLE HEALTH TWEAKS: 1. Reduced alcohol consumption I only drank once this year. Low-calorie drinks are okay, but it’s not just the calories that make you fat. The body does not like ethanol because it sees it as a toxin, so it will prioritize digesting the ethanol to remove it from your body over food. As a result, all the food you ate that day/after has a hard time being digested and is stored as fat. 2. No ultra-processed foods, stopped consuming highly palatable ultra-processed foods. Fake food is out and real whole food is in 3. Completely limited and reduced the amount of saturated fat I have in my diet. This can help lower your cholesterol and blood pressure if you have a lot of these. So I’m excited that my visceral fat has dropped 4 levels. Heart is beautiful and healthy. 4. Increased my FIBER with a lot more beans and lentils. About 3 – 4 servings per day. Fiber fills you up and is great for gut health 5. Increased my fruits and vegetables had a lot more salads with all my meals. Plants are naturally low in calories, so you can have high volume for few calories. They also fill you up because of the fiber and water content 6. Absolutely no animal products, last year I consumed a little more chocolate and cheese than I liked, but have now completely omitted that. Both are extremely high in saturated fat and very easy to over-consume.

‘This can help lower your cholesterol and blood pressure if you have a lot of these. So I’m excited that my visceral fat has dropped four levels. Heart is beautiful and healthy,” she said.

She continued to increase her fiber content with more beans and lentils, aiming for three to four servings a day to help her feel fuller for longer.

“I increased my fruits and vegetables and had a lot more salads with all my meals,” she said.

‘Plants are naturally low in calories, so you can have high volume for few calories. They also fill you up with fiber and water content.’

She eventually eliminated animal products from her daily eating habits after eating “a little more chocolate and cheese than I liked.”

“Both are extremely high in saturated fat and very easy to overconsume,” she said.

Ms. Evans participates in Active Escapes events, where vacationers train in tropical locations, and will teach Pilates and yoga classes at a new FS8 location that will open in August.